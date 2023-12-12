While Nativity plays typically help foster the joy and hope of the Christmas spirit, one performance has sadly ended in tragedy.

According to news reports in the United Kingdom, a veteran teacher at one of Britain’s top private girls’ schools was found lifeless on the stage Dec. 5, just hours after the play that he had directed had taken place.

The 52-year-old teacher, who taught at Pembridge Hall School in London’s exclusive Notting Hill neighborhood, was found by a clergyman the morning after the performance.

Teacher at London school found dead in church after nativity play https://t.co/myUgaZK6b0 — Standard News (@standardnews) December 11, 2023

The play had been held at the St Matthew’s, a Church of England parish church in Bayswater, West London.

According to the U.K. Telegraph, the teacher was found by the Rev. Will Coleridge, vicar of St. Matthew’s.

Speaking to the U.K. Sun, Coleridge, described the incident as “dreadful.”

“We sadly had an unfortunate incident here on Monday night. It was inside the church. I can’t say too much but it is dreadful.

“I half knew the deceased,” he said, adding that the school would now want to find a different location for its annual Christmas Concert.

Tragedy as teacher is found dead at the scene of school nativity playhttps://t.co/Li2w8wI5vKhttps://t.co/Li2w8wI5vK — The Sun (@TheSun) December 11, 2023

“Of course, the Nativity here is all canceled now,” Coleridge said. “They will do it elsewhere, which is understandable.”

“Fortunately, none of the children were there at the time,” Coleridge told the U.K. Mirror. “It was grim, obviously, really grim. I mean these things are really horrible.”

The school’s headmistress, Sophie Banks, told the Sun the school was “deeply saddened at the recent passing of a member of our school’s community.”

“On behalf of the school, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences to their family and friends,” she said.

“As we collectively navigate through this challenging period, we will focus on supporting our girls and colleagues.”

According to The Daily Telegraph, Pembridge Hall is “part of the Inspired Education group of elite private schools.”

Those schools include Wetherby School, the Notting Hill institution attended by Prince William and Prince Harry, the Telegraph noted.

The London Metropolitan Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police were called at 08:55hrs on 5 December to a church in St Petersburgh Place W2 after a 52-year-old man was found deceased,” a representative told the Telegraph. “Next of kin have been informed.”

“The death is being treated as unexpected but early inquiries do not indicate it is suspicious,” the representative said. “A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.