“Woke-ism” is being exported to the U.S. military, GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Friday — and he says the end goal is to turn our men and women in uniform “into, frankly, a bunch of pansies.”

Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, was reacting to an animated Army recruitment video that had gone bad-viral on Twitter. The cartoon featured the story of Cpl. Emma Malonelord, “a soldier who operates your nation’s Patriot missile Defense Systems.”

It then segues into a Malonelord telling us how her journey “begins in California with a little girl raised by two moms,” followed by scenes from an LGBT march and a lesbian wedding.

The original two-minute ad gained plenty of digital infamy on its own, but the ignominy was turned up to 11 when someone compared it with a Russian military recruitment video:

Russian army ad vs US army ad

Color Cruz decidedly unimpressed.

“Look, it’s ridiculous, and the men and women of our military, our soldiers and sailors and airmen and Marines are the toughest, most ferocious, and effective fighting force on the face of the planet,” Cruz told Faulkner, according to Fox.

“They are the reason we are free. They are the reason we have our rights. And what we’re seeing is Democratic politicians and these woke, lefty bureaucrats and lefty media reporters trying to destroy the American military, trying to turn it into, frankly, a bunch of pansies.”

But wasn’t it woke? Yes, and that’s not how you get people to join the Army, Cruz argued.

“The job of the military is to kill the bad guys and it is to strike fear in the enemies of America. People sign up to join the military because they want to keep us safe, they don’t want to sit around a circle, emoting and passing daisies back and forth. They want to train to defeat the enemies and protect America. That’s what our military should be doing. The Democrats and the media, what they’re doing is profoundly dangerous and it’s profoundly disrespectful.”

Cruz compared them to recruitment videos for the CIA in which people who worked in agency were “sharing basically with their therapist about their anxiety disorder.”

Actual quotes from this new CIA recruitment ad: “I am a woman of color” “I am a cisgender millennial” “I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder” “I am intersectional” I think it’s safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.pic.twitter.com/ruUzWSeIur — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 2, 2021

The CIA employee actually described herself as a “cisgender millennial” who was “diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.” Which is the same thing as me, coincidentally, and this actively turned me off from ever wanting to be part of the CIA.

On Cruz’s part, he was worried that this would attract the wrong kind of people.

“I don’t need James Bond or Jason Bourne to have an anxiety disorder,” Cruz told Faulkner. “I need him to be able to find out who the terrorists are that want to kill us so that we can kill them before they kill us.”

Cruz pointed out “the military is a fantastic place for people to work and serve and have a career, but the focus should be in being effective in defending the nation.”

“This woke cancer that the left is pushing, it is driven by an ideology that sees everything through a lens of identity politics.”

One thing Cruz didn’t note is that while the military’s new ads are certainly beatific and woke, Biden’s military will take on the aggressive tone of that Russian recruitment ad if you dare question the new tack it seems to be taking.

In case we’ve forgotten, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made the mistake of wrongthink on our new woke military back in March, when he criticized the Biden administration touting new maternity flight suits and changing Pentagon policy to pay for gender reassignment surgery.

Not only did a Pentagon spokesman dismiss Carlson’s remarks, the Department of Defense put out a news release titled, “Press Secretary Smites Fox Host.”

So remember, LGBT protests make for great cartoon fodder, but protest the woke cancer in the armed forces and the military will “smite” you.

As for smiting the Russians, well, they’ll see about that. From the looks of their recruitment ads, they look slightly more threatening than Fox News hosts.

