On Wednesday, former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Democrats, per the usual arrangement, spent much of their time posturing and grandstanding.

But Senate Republicans, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, slammed Comey for his leadership during “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s supposed ties with Russia.

After committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah took Comey to task, Cruz stepped up to the plate, and he didn’t hold back.

He pointed out that Comey’s previous testimony regarding his knowledge of FBI leaks is completely at odds with statements made by Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI.

“On May 3, 2017, in this committee, Chairman Grassley asked you point blank, quote, ‘Have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?’ You responded under oath, quote, ‘Never.’

“He then asked you, quote, ‘Have you ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton administration?’ You responded again under oath, ‘No,'” Cruz said.

“Now as you know Mr. McCabe, who works for you, has publicly and repeatedly stated that he leaked information to The Wall Street Journal and that you were directly aware of it and that you directly authorized it. Now, what Mr. McCabe is saying and what you testified to this committee cannot both be true.

“One or the other is false. Who’s telling the truth?”

Cruz is right: The statements made by Comey and McCabe are mutually exclusive. One of them must be lying.

Comey, for his part, stood by his 2017 testimony, tacitly throwing McCabe (who is slated to testify before the Judiciary Committee next week) under the bus.

Then Cruz landed the knockout punch.

“This investigation of the president was corrupt, the FBI and the Department of Justice were politicized and weaponized, and in my opinion there are only two possibilities: That you were deliberately corrupt or woefully incompetent.

“And I don’t believe you were incompetent.”

Cruz concluded, “This has done severe damage to the professionals and the honorable men and women at the FBI, because law enforcement should not be used as a political weapon and that is the legacy you’ve left.”

Sen. Ted Cruz to Comey: “This has done severe damage to the professionals and the honorable men and women at the FBI because law enforcement should not be used a political weapon. That is the legacy you’ve left.”

That is Comey’s legacy — and Comey needed to hear it.

The former FBI director allowed a political investigation to take place under his watch, and he must be held accountable.

Thus, Cruz was right to call him out.

The FBI used to be seen as a largely apolitical organization that proudly served this country, but no more.

The last few years have clearly revealed that many members of the FBI’s leadership were partisan hacks who were unable to put their biases and agendas aside in order to do their jobs.

Comey and his acolytes still want him to be seen as a hero and a patriot.

They pedal propaganda like his memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” and the Showtime miniseries “The Comey Rule” while ignoring the very real damage Comey has done to the FBI and its reputation.

