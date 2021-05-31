News
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 23 in Washington, D.C.
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 23 in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Ted Cruz Travels to Israel, Posts 'Heartbreaking' Photos of What Hamas Did to an Elderly Woman

Dillon Burroughs May 31, 2021 at 1:22pm

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz shared sobering images of a destroyed home in Israel that was allegedly bombed by Hamas, experiencing firsthand the importance of standing with Israel to protect its citizens against acts of terror.

Cruz traveled to Israel with Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty on Sunday to visit damaged areas and to meet with Israeli leaders.

The senator wanted “to hear and see firsthand what our Israeli allies need to defend themselves, and to show the international community that we stand unequivocally with Israel,” Cruz said in a statement to the Washington Free Beacon.

Referring to the situation as “heartbreaking,” Cruz posted an emotional series of pictures on Twitter of a house in Ashkelon where he said the caretaker of an elderly lady was killed by a Hamas rocket attack.

A second photo emphasized the elderly resident’s walker.

A third image showed what remained of the rest of the woman’s home.

The visit helped highlight Cruz’s efforts to stand with Israel.

He said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, “Hamas has committed a double war crime. It uses civilian human shields, including journalists and journalists’ buildings, to fire at civilians.”

Cruz added, “President Biden must show decisive presidential leadership by committing and committing now to replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missiles and to ensure that Israel has an adequate supply to defend itself.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, visited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday.

“There is no person who has done more for Israel than you,” Netanyahu told Graham, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“He is a loyal supporter of our alliance and we have no better friend. I want to thank you for everything you have done over the years on the issues of Israel’s defense and security, as well as on the Iranian issue. the next,” Netanyahu said.

Dillon Burroughs
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program "A View from the Wall." An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation