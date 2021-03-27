Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Ted Cruz Posts Jaw-Dropping Footage of Kids Packed Like Sardines in Overcrowded Border Facility, Reminds Nation Who Is Responsible

×
By Kipp Jones
Published March 27, 2021 at 11:54am
Mewe Share P Share

Who built the cages, Joe?

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas visited the country’s southern border on Friday, and also paid a visit to one of the Biden administration’s at-capacity child migrant detention facilities.

After taking office in January and loosening immigration policy, President Joe Biden has encouraged thousands upon thousands of people to the border. Sadly, many of those people are children.

Cruz ensured that those following him online saw exactly what he saw — which was a horrific display of people camped together only floors amid a pandemic.

Cruz took to Twitter to blame Biden for creating the unnecessary crisis. Sharing video and images of people crammed into a temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, the senator unleashed.

TRENDING: Reporters Ask Biden 3 Times About Biggest Press Conference of His Life, He Responds 'What Press Conference?'

“These are the Biden cages. (Faces blurred.) Thousands of kids, in the midst of a pandemic, crammed in at 1500% capacity. This is just one of the “pods” at Donna. There are SEVEN more, equally full,” Cruz tweeted.

Cruz wasn’t finished there. He posted several other images online, which show the true magnitude of the border crisis — a crisis created by Biden’s undercutting of border security and immigration policies.

In one post, Cruz said the Biden administration is actively helping illegal border crossers by guiding them toward the border.

RELATED: GOP Senators Encounter Cartel Members Yelling at Them and Taunting Law Enforcement During Late-Night Border Tour

“The Biden Admin immediately halted building the wall, leaving major gaps through which hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are streaming. Instead, Biden admin is putting signs like this one (about 100 yards from the Rio Grande) directing illegal immigrants where to go,” he wrote.

Cruz also addressed reporters Friday after he and other senators toured the area. Cruz had words for Biden that were anything but kind.

“The Donna Facility is a giant tent city … We saw cages after cages after cages of little girls and little boys lying side by side, touching each other, covered with reflective emergency blankets. There was no 6-foot space. There was no 3-foot. There wasn’t a 3-inch space,” Cruz said.

“This is inhumane, it is wrong and it is the direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden administration to stop building the wall, to return to ‘catch and release’ and end to the stay in Mexico policy,” he added of the federal government forcing COVID-positive migrants to stay together in close quarters.

Despite a media blackout, we’re finally getting a look at the inhumane conditions these young victims of drug cartel business and Democratic policies are living through — thanks in large part to Cruz and other GOP lawmakers.

Do you think Democrats will ever call the border crisis what it is?

These kids didn’t come here, most of them, on their own accord. But the Biden administration seems to have few hiccups about finding cramped places to shamelessly stash them.

The president continues to encourage more migrants to come every day, as he refuses to come out and say “enough.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Cuomo Lifts Visitation Restrictions in New York Nursing Homes
Ted Cruz Posts Jaw-Dropping Footage of Kids Packed Like Sardines in Overcrowded Border Facility, Reminds Nation Who Is Responsible
Rand Paul Goes Off on Dr. Fauci, Ridicules Idea of Double-Masking
Lib News Article Claims We May Be Living in a 'Permanent Pandemic'
Watch: Fox's Doocy Hammers Psaki About Why Biden Wouldn't Let Him Ask a Question - She Gives Head-Scratching Response
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×