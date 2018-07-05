Teen Attacked in Restaurant, Has Drink Thrown in Face for Wearing MAGA Hat

A Texas teenager says he was attacked without provocation at a fast-food restaurant recently, apparently based on his support of President Donald Trump.

According to WOAI, three 16-year-old friends walked to a San Antonio-area Whataburger location Tuesday night and sat down for a meal.

Hunter Richard said he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap at the time. He said a man came up to his table, violently ripped the hat off of his head and doused him with the contents of a drink cup.

The teen spoke to local reporters after the incident and confirmed that he has filed a police report.

“I support my president and if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” he said. “I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”

TRENDING: Trump Slams ‘Crazy Maxine’ Waters, Will Make People ‘Flee the Democrats’

Richard said the unidentified individual grabbed his hat so forcefully that he also ripped out several hairs.

Cellphone video of the encounter was uploaded to social media and has spread widely in the days since.

“I didn’t think it was going to generate the amount like what people are doing,” the teen said of the video.

Should the suspect in this video face criminal charges? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

He said he has seen “mixed opinions” among the responses to the post, but has received a significant amount of support.

“I was looking at the comments by some people and they are like, ‘This is uncalled for,'” he said. “And other people are like mixed opinions, but I didn’t think it would blow up to what it is now.”

The individual seen in the video can also be heard shouting profanities at the teens before walking away with the cap.

“This is going to go great in my f***ing fireplace, b****,” he said on the way out of the restaurant.

The management of Rumble, a San Antonio bar, apparently acknowledged the man in the video was an employee who had since been fired for the behavior.

RELATED: Watch: Police Dog Wrestles Gun From Burglary Suspect

“It came to our attention earlier this evening that a part-time employee was captured on cell phone video assaulting another person at a local eatery,” a Facebook post read. “The assault took place, presumably, because this employee did not agree with the other individuals political stance.”

The bar confirmed that it had “since terminated this employee, as his actions go against everything that this establishment stands for.”

Rumble pledged that it is “as inclusive as any establishment could possibly be” and welcomes all customers.

“No matter your race, creed, ethnicity, sexual identity, and political stance, you are welcomed here!” the post said.

Neither the bar nor local media reports provided a name for the man believed to have been captured on the cellphone video.

The Facebook post made it clear Rumble does not “condone the actions or behavior” shown on the video and encouraged anyone with further questions to contact the business privately via social media.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.