Teens Save Baby After Wrong Turn Takes Them Straight to Desperate Mom

Two Oregon teenagers ended up being heroes by going the wrong way to be in the right place at the right time.

Eitan Minyan, 16, and Stone Fowler, 17, were heading to a high school snowboard club meeting when they went the wrong way, according to KGW-TV.

The turn brought them to a car that had just overturned.

“As soon as (the light) turns green we just step on the gas we get there. We park like right in the middle of the road. Eitan’s like out the window asking, ‘do you guys need any help?'” Fowler said.

The woman agreed she needed assistance.

“The lady that was in the car maybe 10 seconds prior said, ‘my baby is still in the car,'” Minyan said.

A crash in Beaverton led to the rescue of a baby in an overturned car. The rescuer, just 16 years old, got the baby out unharmed, just minutes after the crash. https://t.co/RGz6OMUTfH — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) March 25, 2023

The smashed roof made it hard, but Minyan said he made it in through a window.

“I climbed to the back seat where I see the baby is like upside down, like hanging from the car seat,” Minyan said.

“So I tried to unstrap it, but it was really hard because I couldn’t really fit back there, so I unstrapped the baby and then I just tried to drag it out, but being careful because it was probably only 3 or 4 months old, like newborn,” he said.

Minyan said he had experience with car seats by virtue of having a younger sibling, but mostly he just acted on instinct.







“I don’t even know how to explain it. It was kind of like an adrenaline rush, like I didn’t feel like I chose to do it, it just happened, and I happened to fit in there,” he said.

Minyan ended up with a few little cuts and a really good feeling.

“It didn’t feel real yesterday but now it’s starting to process, and yeah it was just nice that we happened to be there,” he said.

“It’s totally insane because we weren’t even supposed to be there but like we were there,” Fowler said.

First responders reported that the baby and everyone else involved in the incident were unhurt, according to WPMT-TV.

The two rescuers both attend Southridge High School in Beaverton.

