Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News

Teens Save Baby After Wrong Turn Takes Them Straight to Desperate Mom

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2023 at 9:02am
Parler Share

Two Oregon teenagers ended up being heroes by going the wrong way to be in the right place at the right time.

Eitan Minyan, 16, and Stone Fowler, 17, were heading to a high school snowboard club meeting when they went the wrong way, according to KGW-TV.

The turn brought them to a car that had just overturned.

“As soon as (the light) turns green we just step on the gas we get there. We park like right in the middle of the road. Eitan’s like out the window asking, ‘do you guys need any help?'” Fowler said.

The woman agreed she needed assistance.

Trending:
Internet Erupts After Joe Biden Tells Audience the Note His Wife Left Him in Bathroom

“The lady that was in the car maybe 10 seconds prior said, ‘my baby is still in the car,'” Minyan said.

The smashed roof made it hard, but Minyan said he made it in through a window.

Do these teens deserve an award for their heroism?

“I climbed to the back seat where I see the baby is like upside down, like hanging from the car seat,” Minyan said.

“So I tried to unstrap it, but it was really hard because I couldn’t really fit back there, so I unstrapped the baby and then I just tried to drag it out, but being careful because it was probably only 3 or 4 months old, like newborn,” he said.

Minyan said he had experience with car seats by virtue of having a younger sibling, but mostly he just acted on instinct.



“I don’t even know how to explain it. It was kind of like an adrenaline rush, like I didn’t feel like I chose to do it, it just happened, and I happened to fit in there,” he said.

Related:
Dick Van Dyke Bloodied in Malibu Car Crash - Police Filing Puts His Driver's License in Jeopardy: Report

Minyan ended up with a few little cuts and a really good feeling.

“It didn’t feel real yesterday but now it’s starting to process, and yeah it was just nice that we happened to be there,” he said.

“It’s totally insane because we weren’t even supposed to be there but like we were there,” Fowler said.

First responders reported that the baby and everyone else involved in the incident were unhurt, according to WPMT-TV.

The two rescuers both attend Southridge High School in Beaverton.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Gov't Bailout of SVB May Help Chinese Communists Party and Even Biden Family - GOP Congressmen Investigate
Teens Save Baby After Wrong Turn Takes Them Straight to Desperate Mom
Now We Know Who Bought the Infamous Murdaugh Murder Crime Scene - Here's Where the Money Goes
Nuclear Power Plant Has Another Leak After Initially Spilling 400K Gallons of Radioactive Water
Twitter Furious After Tennessee Player's 'Dirty' Play During Upset Loss to Florida Atlantic
See more...

Conversation