NFL Player Rescues Stranger from Burning Car, Gives God the Glory: 'His Love Is Real'

NFL players are often viewed as sports heroes, but K.J. Osborn recently became a hero of a different kind.

Osborn, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, posted about the experience Tuesday on Twitter.

“Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time,'” he wrote. “But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.”

“Last night myself and these 3 absolute [heroes] helped save a man’s life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being [a part] of in a million years.”

On the Monday episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Osborn told the sportscaster he was riding home in an Uber rideshare in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning when he saw a vehicle had crashed into a bridge pillar and burst into flames.

The driver suggested calling 911, but Osborn responded, “No, we’ve gotta go save this guy.”

Osborn described how he and three others helped get the man out of the burning vehicle. The football player picked up the accident victim and carried him away from the wreckage, concerned that the car might explode at any minute.

A responding police officer told Osborn and the others that they had saved the man’s life.

Today confirmed with the Austin fire and police departments that the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“The spokesperson said they did not have a record of the identities of the people who helped pull the driver from the car but could confirm that the driver was rescued by good Samaritans,” Today reported.

“He said when EMS arrived on the scene, the driver had already been rescued from the Audi A4 and the car was by then ‘fully involved’ in fire.”

The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report.

Although most of the establishment media left it out, Osborn took the opportunity to credit God with protecting everyone.

“I’ll leave you with this,” Osborn concluded in his Twitter post. “God is real. And His LOVE is real.

“He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”

