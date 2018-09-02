Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

Most of us have a reasonable amount of patience – particularly those of us who have had to deal small children. But, excluding saints, we all have a limit to just how much we are willing take of something or someone before, boom!

President Trump has been more than patient with his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but it looks as though Sessions has just delivered the final straw. It appears we will all soon be within earshot of Trump’s much-warranted boom!

Almost immediately after his appointment as Attorney General, Sessions took Trump’s breath away by suddenly recusing himself from the Russian interference investigation, which was of extreme importance to the president. This matter then fell to Sessions’ second-in-command, the Trump-hating Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Sessions explained this was a necessary step because during the Trump campaign, he criticized the FBI’s handling of this matter and as a result could possibly be a witness in the investigation.

To ensure the appointment of a special counsel for an investigation into Russian election interference after Sessions recusal, James Comey, another Trump-hater, then leaked the Steele dossier to a friend who, in turn, leaked it to the media. And, “viola!” we had a Special Counsel with a sleight-of-hand by Rosenstein, who appointed yet another Trump-hater, Robert Mueller.

Rosenstein assigned Mueller to a tailored investigation, compared to the former FBI Russia investigation. The FBI undertook a very broad purview to investigate, but Mueller was handed a very narrow charge to look into, to wit, the “Possible Trump Campaign collusion with Vladimir Putin to help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.” As we all know, the Trump presidency has been, since then, plagued with this inquisition for over a year with no end in sight.

Further trying Trump’s patience, Sessions then failed to launch investigations, pressed by Trump, against Democrats who had committed a long trail of felonies, Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation among them.

Sessions piled onto this by interfering with congressional investigations into these felonies by flatly refusing to turn over documents central to the investigation. Many of these documents are still being “slow-walked” or buried by Sessions.

With these slap-in-the-face machinations, Trump was more than justified to fire Sessions but didn’t, causing conservatives across the country to ponder what it would take for Trump to finally get rid of him for good.

We now know what it could take.

During Sessions’ confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 10, 2017, the chairman of the committee, Chuck Grassley, asked Sessions what he planned to do regarding the allegations against Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation if he were confirmed as A.G. This following is his verbatim response:

“Mr. Chairman, it was a highly contentious campaign. I, like a lot of people, made comments about the issues in that campaign. With regard to Secretary Clinton and some of the comments I made, I do believe that that could place my objectivity in question. I’ve given that a lot of thought.

“I believe the proper thing for me to do, would be to recuse myself from any questions involving those kind of investigations that involve Secretary Clinton and that were raised during the campaign or to be otherwise connected to it.”

Senator Grassley was clearly taken aback by Sessions’ response and said the following to him.

“OK. I think that’s – let me emphasize then with a follow up question. To be very clear, you intend to recuse yourself from both the Clinton e-mail investigation and any matters involving the Clinton Foundation, if there are any?”

Sessions: “Yes.”

This extraordinary exchange between Sessions and Grassley got very little media attention, to the extent that President was probably never aware of it, until Friday. This portion of Sessions’ Senate confirmation hearing from over a year ago was, for some reason, broadcast at the same time as the McCain funeral service.

With this broadcast, President Trump now knows — likely for the very first time — that just like with the Russian Interference Investigation, his Attorney General will, again, bow-out and demur to his Deputy, Rod Rosenstein, to any investigations into Hillary Clinton or the Clinton Foundation.

And another Special Counsel of Rosenstein’s choosing as well?

This revelation clears up whatever lingering suspicions there were about Sessions’ possible role in the Mueller coup. It leaves no doubt that Sessions was a part of it, even before he was appointed Attorney General.

Sessions spent a lot of time with President Trump discussing the possibility of his being appointed Attorney General. Sessions knew all along he was going to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, the Hillary Clinton investigation, the Clinton Foundation investigation, and who knows what other forthcoming investigations.

The entire time, Sessions chose to not tell the president about his plans to recuse himself from these investigations that he knew were essential to the Trump presidency and Trump’s campaign promises.

The only reason Sessions would choose not to tell President Trump the truth about his plans is that Trump would never have appointed him A.G. if he knew what they were.

What we have, then, is a man who lied his way into heading the Department of Justice then quickly drew his dagger and plunged it into the Trump presidency.

Sessions knew what he was doing and what he was planning — to help bring down the President of the United States. This final piece of information makes that very clear. Sessions has not only lied to become Attorney General, but he is working with the Mueller coup to unseat President Trump from the Oval Office.

With what Trump just found out about Jeff Sessions, he has no choice, now, but to rid his administration of this true and dangerous enemy. Not only is Sessions now useless to Trump as an Attorney General, but he is also out to destroy him.

The final straw for Jeff Sessions has been reached by President Trump. We now await the boom! that could come at any moment.

Stay tuned.

Terry Ray is a Law Professor, Emeritus. He now is a novelist with Sunbury Press.

