Texas AG Stands by Gun Stores Amid Coronavirus Business Shutdowns

Democrats and leftists always seem ready to exploit any and every situation to further their political goals. Today, for example, many politicians are looking to use the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to limit Second Amendment rights.

Thanks to a letter sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday, however, it doesn’t look like that will be happening in the Lone Star State.

Many cities and counties are shutting down all “nonessential” stores, a list which, for many municipalities, includes gun retailers and manufacturers. In response, Paxton defended such businesses.

In a letter to state Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock, the chair of the Texas House Ways and Means Committee, Paxton wrote that local governments “may not regulate or restrict the sale of firearms.”

Local regulation of the sale, possession, and ownership of firearms is specifically prohibited under Texas law. Under our laws, every Texan retains their right to purchase and possess firearms.https://t.co/RXKCWMeryY — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) March 27, 2020

Burrows had requested that Paxton release an opinion on this hotly contested issue in a letter sent to the AG’s office.

“It does not appear that cities or counties have the authority to restrict the transfer of firearms, even during a natural disaster,” Burrows wrote.

“None of the city or county orders which have been issued thus far have designated firearms manufacturers, firearms retailers or shooting ranges as ‘essential businesses.'”

Paxton’s legal opinion stands in stark contrast to how politicians in California are handling the same issue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced on Twitter that “gun & ammunition stores are not considered essential businesses, and will cease to sell to the general public, there are some exceptions.”

In compliance with @CAgovernor ‘s Executive Order, Gun & ammunition stores are not considered essential businesses, and will cease to sell to the general public, there are some exceptions. Please see my full statement below: #COVID19 #SaferAtHome #flattenthecurve #LASD #SheriffV pic.twitter.com/XSqk9POEzt — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) March 26, 2020

Those exceptions, Villanueva explained in a statement, are for “security guard companies” and “those who have already lawfully purchased a firearm.”

The sheriff has also decided to release 1,700 “nonviolent” criminals from county jails, according to KTTV.

Thanks to the executive order, the California citizens affected are unable to properly arm and defend themselves from the influx of convicted criminals.

Given the shocking difference in how the two states are handling this issue, it’s no wonder that Californias continue to flee their state and move to Texas by the thousands.

Citizens’ ability to defend themselves is always essential. But it is especially the case during a national crisis when the whole country appears to be unstable.

Thanks to conservatives like Paxton fighting for our God-given rights, Americans may yet avoid the possibility of those rights being taken away.

