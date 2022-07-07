Share
Texas Oil Pipeline Explodes In Towering Pillar of Fire

 By Richard Moorhead  July 7, 2022 at 11:13am
A natural gas pipeline exploded southwest of Houston on Thursday, sending a towering plume of fire and smoke high into the sky.

Live footage of the pipeline explosion reveals the intensity of the fire and smoke.

Photographs of the flaming pipeline also reveal the hellish intensity of the raging fire.

The blast took place in a rural field in Fort Bend County.

A fire marshal responding to the scene confirmed that no structures were immediately threatened by the fire.

Residents of nearby structures were evacuated as a precaution.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the fire at this time.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell confirmed that the pipeline was carrying natural gas, according to Houston CW39. He said the pipeline would have to burn out before authorities can take more action to fix the ruptured structure.

The pipeline may have to burn all the gas inside it before authorities can seal off the jeopardized section of the infrastructure.

Reporters viewing the fire from a Houston KTRK-TV helicopter indicated the fire was visible from as many as thirty miles away.

Will this make gas prices worse?

The explosion comes as Americans are burdened by exorbitant gas prices.

Even residents of Texas, a state known for its abundant gas resources, are paying $4.33 for an average gallon of gas, according to AAA.

Texas produces the most fossil fuels in the nation.

Richard Moorhead
