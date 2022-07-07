Texas Oil Pipeline Explodes In Towering Pillar of Fire

A natural gas pipeline exploded southwest of Houston on Thursday, sending a towering plume of fire and smoke high into the sky.

Live footage of the pipeline explosion reveals the intensity of the fire and smoke.

Photographs of the flaming pipeline also reveal the hellish intensity of the raging fire.

Pipeline explosion: 15400 JoAnn near FM 1952. This is west of Orchard. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DEdiDRw8gp — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) July 7, 2022

The blast took place in a rural field in Fort Bend County.

A fire marshal responding to the scene confirmed that no structures were immediately threatened by the fire.

Update: No structures threatened. Media: POC is FBC Fire Marshal https://t.co/mTRrfEz5oU pic.twitter.com/E0wPztJPjj — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) July 7, 2022

Residents of nearby structures were evacuated as a precaution.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the fire at this time.

Update of pipeline explosion as of 12:00 p.m. 7/7/2022… Pipeline company is enroute to the site and containment of the fire in underway but will likely take some time. Residents surrounding the area have been evacuated out of precaution. No reports of any injuries at this time pic.twitter.com/dDdXfdIM2W — Fort Bend County Office of HS&EM (@fbcoem) July 7, 2022

It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell confirmed that the pipeline was carrying natural gas, according to Houston CW39. He said the pipeline would have to burn out before authorities can take more action to fix the ruptured structure.

The pipeline may have to burn all the gas inside it before authorities can seal off the jeopardized section of the infrastructure.

Reporters viewing the fire from a Houston KTRK-TV helicopter indicated the fire was visible from as many as thirty miles away.

The explosion comes as Americans are burdened by exorbitant gas prices.

Even residents of Texas, a state known for its abundant gas resources, are paying $4.33 for an average gallon of gas, according to AAA.

Texas produces the most fossil fuels in the nation.

