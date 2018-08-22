MeToo Leader Admits To Having Sex with 17-Year-Old Boy in Newly Surfaced Texts

Texts resurfaced Wednesday of #MeToo activist Asia Argento claiming that she had sex with a then 17-year-old Jimmy Bennett.

Argento, an actress and alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein, allegedly texted an unidentified friend Monday claiming that she had sex with Bennett, according to TMZ.

Four photos were released, one of which shows Bennett and Argento lying in bed together in a Marina Del Ray hotel room in 2013.

The actress previously alleged that she was raped by producer Harvey Weinstein in 1997, making her one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement, according to the New Yorker.

TMZ also released six photos of the alleged text where Argento explained the incident to an unidentified friend after The New York Times reported the story Sunday.

“The public knows nothing, only what NYT wrote. Which is one sided. The shakedown letter. The horny kid jumped me,” Argento wrote in the text to her friend.

Argento also admitted to having sex with Bennett, claiming that she did not know he was a minor. The Italian actress also alleged that she did not know the age of consent in California was 18 since it is 15 in France and Italy.

The actress also spoke out about the photo of her and Bennett, “You can see my t—.That’s all. It doesn’t mean s—” she said to her friend.

Argento also claimed that she didn’t report the alleged incident because she felt bad for him.

Argento released a statement Tuesday in which she denied the allegations that she had sex with Bennett.

She instead claimed that former boyfriend Anthony Bourdain shelled out $380,000 after Bennett wanted to press allegations against her family since he was in a severe financial struggle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bennett previously played Argento’s son in the 2004 flick “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.”

Argento also claimed in a text to her friend that if she loses her job following the allegations, she will move to Africa or the Amazon rainforest so she is not around entitled westerners.

