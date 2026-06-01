Gov. Hochul is Forcing Drivers To Install a Device in Their Car or Risk Losing Their Registration

New York’s Democratic governor signed legislation Wednesday authorizing authorities to make drivers with a dangerous number of speeding violations install speed-limiting devices in their vehicles.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s legislation will allow the pilot program to target so-called “super speeders” in New York City, with the potential to expand into other parts of the state, WABC reported. Drivers with 16 or more speeding violations in a one-year period qualify for this designation and must install an “intelligent speed assistant device” in their vehicle through the program.

The violations that can cause this come from school zone cameras and red light cameras, according to the outlet.

The “intelligent speed assistant device” installed in vehicles will prevent drivers from going over the speed limit. The device must be installed within 45 days of notification, and if it is not, the vehicle’s registration will be revoked, Hochul said in a press conference Wednesday.

Hochul signed this legislation as part of the FY27 Enacted Budget with the stated purpose to make New York City traffic safer, according to the governor’s website.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority which is why I’m proud to deliver record investments in law enforcement to crack down on crime, strengthen critical protections for New Yorkers and keep communities across our state safe from harm,” Hochul said via a Wednesday press release.

Depending on the results of the “Super Speeder” pilot initiative in New York City, the state may allow other communities in the Empire State to adopt the program as well, according to WABC. Speed devices were installed in 50 New York City vehicles as part of a separate pilot program four years ago.

Washington, D.C. and Virginia already have similar intelligent speed assistant laws in place. The law in the nation’s capital took effect in October 2025. Virginia’s law, which former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved in 2025, will take effect in July 1. Washington state also passed a similar law in 2025, scheduled to take effect in 2029.

Washington, D.C.’s local government notably used speed cameras to issue speeding tickets worth millions of dollars combined in 2025.

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