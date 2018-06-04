The Mainstream Media’s War on Conservative America

For years, the mainstream media has waged an incessant, calculated war upon conservative America.

However, following a seismic presidential election where a deadpan populist movement ruled, the wounded modern-day propaganda blitzkrieg has doubled down.

To show their teeth, staggered liberal executives unleashed the largest campaign of out-group bias ever aimed at a political opponent.

In turn, brash progressives have followed suit.

Motivated by a consequence-free atmosphere of conservative-bashing and sermonized by the nation’s largest corporations, why wouldn’t they?

What an enlightened time for the “compassionate party.” What a trying time for conservatives.

Now set in overdrive, the engine of elitist rhetoric advanced recently by claiming the professional career of Roseanne Barr the same week that comedienne Samantha Bee took verbal potshots at first lady Melania Trump and antifa launched yet another Portland attack.

With respect to Barr and Trump, as the machine rolls, antifa’s latest round of thinly veiled criminal activism looms most urgent.

This is due to the climate of fear alt-lefters seek to evoke.

One must imagine how ardently the mainstream media salivates whenever its henchmen punctuate the group’s larger conceptual message with a violent outburst.

And clearly, that message states that in America circa 2018, conservatism will not be tolerated.

But, as proven by the 2016 election, even in the face of its sternest test from a crafty, often belligerent foe, conservative America is resilient and will not fade.

To illustrate that point, conservatives didn’t blink when George Soros and Jeff Zucker politicized a tragic event while positioning children as manipulative pawns in Parkland’s wake.

Nor did they cave when Twitter declared its political intentions by overtly purging right-leaning users.

In short, no weapon formed against patriot America shall prosper, not even the most potent — the media.

Joshua Broom is a longtime writer and copy editor working most recently with SBNation.com and The Inquisitr. Today’s political climate has drawn him from sports, however, and he strives to champion common sense alternatives to our nation’s plight of political over-correctness.

