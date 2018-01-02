The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

The Number of Federal Workers That Earn More Money Than Any State Governor Is Staggering

By Caterine DeCicco
January 2, 2018 at 2:49pm

Print

Working for the federal government could be more financially lucrative than being elected governor of a U.S. state, according to a new report.

A 40-page report titled “Mapping the Swamp: A Study of the Administrative State” states that nearly 30,000 federal employees are earning salaries which surpass those of any state governor.

According to the report, which was released by government watchdog group Open The Books, there are “29,852 federal employees who out-earn every governor of the 50 states, receiving more than $190,823 each.”

The study outlined the significant growth in federal salaries from 2010 to 2016.

Over that period, the report said, “the number of federal employees making $200,000 or more has increased by 165 percent, those making $150,000 or more has grown by 60 percent, and those making more than $100,000 has increased by 37 percent.”

TRENDING: Study: These Are The Healthiest and Least Healthy States in the US

The biggest reported earner is Dr. David Harpole, a thoracic and cardiac surgeon for the Department of Veterans Affairs, who raked in $403,849 during the 2016 fiscal year.

The Department of Veterans Affairs apparently houses more top earners than any other agency or department, according to the watchdog group.

Federal employees earning six-figure salaries are reportedly becoming more common. Of the 2 million employees reviewed, 406,960 made six-figure salaries in 2016.

Meanwhile, 24,799 federal workers earned $200,000 or more, and 3,154 earned at least $300,000.

As noted by Fox News, many of these workers make more than governors across the country.

In 2016, the highest-earning governor in the U.S. was Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, who earned $190,823, according to Ballotpedia. At $70,000, Paul LePage of Maine had the lowest salary.

Some governors, like Bill Haslam of Tennessee and Rick Snyder of Michigan, have refused to accept all or part of their salaries.

Haslam gave his salary back to the state in 2016, while Snyder returned all of his compensation except for one dollar.

RELATED: ‘Nigerian Prince’ Email Scammer Nabbed by Police Is No Prince at All

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo of New York accepted a 5 percent reduction for the 3rd time in 2016.

According to Open The Books, federal employees were also compensated with an average of 10 federal holidays, 13 sick days and 20 vacation days.

The study estimates that those benefits, if used, would cost U.S. taxpayers $22.6 billion every year.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: money

By: Caterine DeCicco on January 2, 2018 at 2:49pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris White

gas station

Oregon Strikes Down Law Banning Self-Service Gas Stations… Residents Freak Out

Erin Coates

Steve Harvey and Times Square

Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Chris Agee

Kathy Griffin

Just a Friendly Reminder That Kathy Griffin Will NOT Be on TV for New Year’s Eve This Year

Jonathan Pincus

Right After California Becomes Sanctuary State, Officials Receive a Response From the People

Jason Hopkins

Robert Mueller and Donald Trump

While Mueller Pursues Russia Investigation, Trump Has a Question of His Own

Jonathan Pincus

Todd Palin is Seen For the First Time Since Being Attacked By His Son Track

Jason Hopkins

President Donald Trump and map of Pakistan

Trump Issues First Tweet of 2018: ‘Nothing but Lies and Deceit’

Erin Coates

Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

Recently Posted