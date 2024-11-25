'This Thing Might Break': Bill Clinton Gives Democrats a Dose of Reality About Trump's Victory Over Kamala

For a serial adulterer, credibly accused rapist and one of the key figures behind one of the more dubiously successful philanthropies in recent memory — to keep the abundant sketchiness as brief as possible — William Jefferson Clinton is a man who knows how to win elections.

And apparently, to hear him tell it, he had a much more realistic take on Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances going into Nov. 5 — even as her team was not only confident they were going to hold the so-called “blue wall” of Midwestern states but possibly take one or more of the Sun Belt swing states.

In fact, there was even talk of taking Iowa, thanks to a last-minute outlier of a poll that had her ahead there by a pollster respected for her preternaturally accurate prognostications. This time, she was very wrong, Trump won by a margin well into the double digits, and the pollster retired.

Also, Trump won all six swing states and a seventh, Nevada, that was supposed to lean Harris but didn’t really matter in the electoral math. Nice work!

Granted, Clinton may be seen as a dinosaur in the new Democrat world. However, in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that aired this past weekend, it turns out that he was a dinosaur that saw a mass extinction event coming down the pike.

“I can’t say I was surprised,” Clinton said about the results.

“I had the feeling all along that, at the end, this thing might break one way or the other, and all the so-called swing states would vote together.

“Because the last two, three, four percent” of undecided voters, Clinton said, “are pretty much alike throughout the country. “

JUST IN: Bill Clinton says he’s not surprised Trump won the election. “I can’t say I was surprised. I had the feeling all along…” pic.twitter.com/bBKulXb8vX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2024

Capehart, ever putting the noble spin on things, reminded Clinton he had written “our oldest demons are patient ones, always eager to manifest themselves in new clothes” and that, for liberals, “so many of our victories have to be refought and won again and again.”

Clinton — who wasn’t exactly doffing a MAGA cap at any point in this interview, mind you — wasn’t letting Capehart off with that explanation so easily.

“This time, there is no question that he won both the popular vote and the Electoral College,” he said, before rehashing the 2016 split between the popular and electoral vote between his wife and Trump.

Since then, he noted, “There’s been a lot of change for people to digest. A lot of economic adversity and upheaval. A lot of social developments.

“If you think about it, some of the votes that happened in the last election were people who were just exhausted by uncertainty and tired of carrying it around. That also helps the right.”

The full interview here, if you want to listen to eight minutes of a walking, degenerate cadaver occasionally speak some sense:







Clinton is, as always, putting the positive spin on it. Economic adversity is a very nice way of saying inflation and spiraling housing prices, combined with supply chain snags and an up-and-down economy, proved the Biden-Harris economic program didn’t work.

When you hear “a lot of social developments,” meanwhile, think wokeness. Think of the embrace of every cause that even Ralph Nader would have blanched at in 2000.

“Exhausted by uncertainty?” A president who might not know who he is from moment to moment fits the bill, I would say — and that’s before he had to be replaced on the presidential ticket by a woman who couldn’t get through an interview without freezing — when such interviews were even allowed.

And yet, Harris people couldn’t be more upbeat. Joy and vibes! But also, Trump is Hitler. And they had the get-out-the-vote effort! They had millions upon millions to lavish upon Oprah and “Call Her Daddy” appearances. They had Barack Obama lecturing “the brothers!” What could possibly go wrong?

Perhaps they should have asked the dinosaur — yes, a morally bereft dinosaur, but one who still knew enough to look up at the sky and see the meteor hurtling to them.

