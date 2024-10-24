Kamala Asked Point-Blank Why Biden Agenda Hasn't Been Accomplished in 4 Years, Circular Word Salad Ensues

In case Vice President Kamala Harris’ epic fail during a Fox News interview didn’t drive home why she was guarded from these sorts of things for so long by her people, CNN certainly proved that wasn’t an outlier.

Sure, the Fox News sit-down exposed her as a candidate given to rambling, stalling and set pieces more than actual discussion — but the liberal media chalked that up to being on a non-liberal network. Instead, their spin on it was that it was a “contentious” exchange and that interviewer Bret Baier was the real villain there.

Well, on Wednesday night, there was no excuse for her. CNN is terra firma if you’re a Democrat. No super-uncomfortable questions, no problematic exchanges, nothing of that sort. Just a few mildly probing questions from host Anderson Cooper to follow up on what she was asked during the event.

And, even faced with that, she buckled and started spewing word salad before America’s eyes.

During the event, according to a CNN transcript, Harris was asked by a University of Pennsylvania student, “How can we differentiate your policy and your beliefs from that of Biden’s?”

“That’s a great question. And thank you,” she said. She then added that she would “bring to this role my own ideas and my own experience.” She then proceeded to talk about issues regarding Medicaid coverage for home health care, small business investment (perhaps giving money to black men — or, as Barack Obama would refer to them, “the brothers” — to open marijuana dispensaries, which is seriously a Harris campaign initiative) or ” a new approach … about tax cuts for our small businesses so that they can invest in themselves and grow and in the process, invest in communities, invest in neighborhoods, and strengthen our economy overall.”

In short, though, this is little different from agenda items that President Joe Biden has been pursuing in the White House and hasn’t been able to get through. So, Cooper asked a not unreasonable question: The current Biden-Harris administration has had four years. What gives?

Well, not quite in those words. “Some voters, though, might ask, you’ve been in the White House for four years,” Cooper said.

“You were vice president, not the president. But why wasn’t any of that done over the last four years?”

Word salad of circular logic in three … two … one …

“Well, there was a lot that was done, but there’s more to do, Anderson,” Harris said.

“And — and I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done but need to be done. And I’m not going to shy away from saying, hey, these are still problems that we need to fix.”

CNN: You’ve been in the White House for four years. Why haven’t you done any of this already? KAMALA: “I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done that need to be done.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ia5z5BSVXX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

There are things that need to be done that she wants to do, that’s why she needs four years to do the things that need to be done, because they need doing. They would be done, but they aren’t, so she’s going to ensure that the things that we need to do get done because they’re worth doing.

Also, done. And doing. And do. And however else you want to conjugate the verb “to do.” Is it 10 p.m. yet, Anderson?

As you can probably imagine, this got mocked almost immediately, with Trump’s War Room account quickly getting that clip out:

KAMALA: “I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done that need to be done.” no… you are done , time to endorse Trump. pic.twitter.com/J9ksSgfKPA — ced (@cedriarchy) October 24, 2024

Kamala Harris’ response is as incoherent as her policies. Four years in the White House, and now she’s just ‘pointing out’ what needs to be done? This is pure incompetence. She’s had her chance and failed—time for real leadership! — 🇺🇸 Bull Moose American 🇺🇸 (@BullMooseMemes) October 24, 2024

Kamala Harris said she is going to go after companies charging high prices. Why not 3 years ago? — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) October 24, 2024

After the town hall, former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod, now a senior political commentator at CNN, said that when Kamala “doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city” and rely on “set pieces.”

Top Democrat strategist David Axelrod on Kamala Harris’ town hall performance: “When she doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city” “She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration’s policies and that’s a mistake” “You… pic.twitter.com/kT2uQrpPWp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2024

“You do want to relate to the people in front of you,” he said. “She didn’t do a lot of that. She didn’t ask them questions. She didn’t address them particularly. So, she was giving set pieces too much.”

This is a surprise? This is who Kamala Harris is: Brilliant when everything’s being fed to her, like a deer in the headlights when things go wrong. And that’s not just during Fox News interviews. This was on CNN, where pretty much everyone is going to fawn over her. When even that goes wrong, the problem is you, Madame Vice President. Joe Biden is senescent. What’s your excuse?

