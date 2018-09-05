SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Things Get Tense After Alex Jones Ambushes Rubio: ‘I’ll Take Care of You Myself’

Sen. Marco Rubio is confronted by 'InfoWars' host Alex Jones on Capitol Hill Wednesday.Capitol Hill Intel Group / YouTube screen shotSen. Marco Rubio, left, is confronted by 'InfoWars' host Alex Jones on Capitol Hill Wednesday. (Capitol Hill Intel Group / YouTube screen shot)

By Chris Agee
at 12:54pm
Print

Controversial commentator Alex Jones brought his disruptive antics to Capitol Hill this week when he joined in a press pool interviewing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday morning.

According to Observer, the founder of fringe media site InfoWars attempted to ask questions related to his own banishment from leading social media platforms, which he said was the result of censorship.

When Rubio largely ignored his questions, Jones became more hostile and demeaned the Florida Republican.

“He’s not answering,” Jones said at one point.

TRENDING: Red Hen Ruined Town Image, Leadership Now Forced To Spend Emergency Fund

During the exchange that ensued, Rubio said he did not recognize the increasingly aggressive Jones, who retorted by calling the senator a “little frat boy,” among other names. He also used the opportunity to remind the senator and anyone else listening that he worked for InfoWars.

“I don’t know who you are, man,” Rubio said. “I don’t really go on your website.”

Did Sen. Rubio handle this situation well?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Jones responded by calling him a “snake” and putting a hand on the senator’s shoulder.

“Don’t touch me again, man,” Rubio said. “I’m asking you not to touch me again.”

When Jones mentioned the possibility that the senator would have him arrested, Rubio suggested a different outcome.

“You’re not going to get arrested, man,” he said. “I’ll take care of you myself.”

Jones said he took the comment as a threat of physical violence, which Rubio dismissed.

“You are a little gangster thug,” Jones said, sharing his belief that “the Democrats are raping the Republicans” as well as his own website.

Rubio opted to excuse himself from the tense encounter, telling the other reporters that Jones was now their problem.

RELATED: ‘Proud To Be An American’: Buzz Aldrin Blasts Hollywood Over American Flag Censorship

“You guys can talk to this clown,” Rubio said as he walked away.

Jones added a few parting insults, telling him to go to his “bath house” and labeling him a “little punk.”

In the aftermath of the spectacle, the senator shared with reporters what he considers an underlying issue in the proliferation of the type of content Jones and others produce.

“I know you’ve got to cover them, but you give these guys way too much attention,” Rubio said, according to multiple reports. “We’re making crazy people superstars. So, [we’re] going to get crazier people.”

He went on to reiterate that he did not initially recognize a bearded Jones when he approached, as The Hill’s Alex Bolton tweeted.

“I see some scrubby guy walk up to me, step to me, acting all crazy,” Rubio said. “I didn’t know who he was. I know the name, I know all the crazy stuff, I just don’t know what he looks like.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Terry Ray

Jeff SessionsKevin Dietsch - Pool / Getty Images

Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump is pictured speaking Aug. 13 after signing the defense appropriations bill for 2019.Screen shot from White House video

While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

Randy DeSoto

Arizona Sens. John McCain, left, and John Kyl.NBC News screen shot; Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

Greg Morse

Woman Staring Out WindowShutterstock.com

Porn May Not Be Your Problem

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.