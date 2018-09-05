Things Get Tense After Alex Jones Ambushes Rubio: ‘I’ll Take Care of You Myself’

Controversial commentator Alex Jones brought his disruptive antics to Capitol Hill this week when he joined in a press pool interviewing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday morning.

According to Observer, the founder of fringe media site InfoWars attempted to ask questions related to his own banishment from leading social media platforms, which he said was the result of censorship.

When Rubio largely ignored his questions, Jones became more hostile and demeaned the Florida Republican.

“He’s not answering,” Jones said at one point.

During the exchange that ensued, Rubio said he did not recognize the increasingly aggressive Jones, who retorted by calling the senator a “little frat boy,” among other names. He also used the opportunity to remind the senator and anyone else listening that he worked for InfoWars.

“I don’t know who you are, man,” Rubio said. “I don’t really go on your website.”

Jones responded by calling him a “snake” and putting a hand on the senator’s shoulder.

“Don’t touch me again, man,” Rubio said. “I’m asking you not to touch me again.”

When Jones mentioned the possibility that the senator would have him arrested, Rubio suggested a different outcome.

“You’re not going to get arrested, man,” he said. “I’ll take care of you myself.”

Jones said he took the comment as a threat of physical violence, which Rubio dismissed.

“You are a little gangster thug,” Jones said, sharing his belief that “the Democrats are raping the Republicans” as well as his own website.

Rubio opted to excuse himself from the tense encounter, telling the other reporters that Jones was now their problem.

“You guys can talk to this clown,” Rubio said as he walked away.

Jones added a few parting insults, telling him to go to his “bath house” and labeling him a “little punk.”

In the aftermath of the spectacle, the senator shared with reporters what he considers an underlying issue in the proliferation of the type of content Jones and others produce.

Rubio on Jones interaction per @tedbarrettcnn “I know you’ve got to cover them, but you give these guys way too much attention. We’re making crazy people superstars. So, [we're] going to get crazier people.” — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) September 5, 2018

“I know you’ve got to cover them, but you give these guys way too much attention,” Rubio said, according to multiple reports. “We’re making crazy people superstars. So, [we’re] going to get crazier people.”

He went on to reiterate that he did not initially recognize a bearded Jones when he approached, as The Hill’s Alex Bolton tweeted.

Sen. Marco Rubio describes being heckled by Alex Jones outside Senate hearing room this morning: "I see some scrubby guy walk up to me, step to me, acting all crazy. I didn't know who he was. I know the name, I know all the crazy stuff, I just don't know what he looks like." — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) September 5, 2018

“I see some scrubby guy walk up to me, step to me, acting all crazy,” Rubio said. “I didn’t know who he was. I know the name, I know all the crazy stuff, I just don’t know what he looks like.”

