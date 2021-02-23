Login
For the Third Time in Less Than a Week, A Boeing Jet Was Forced to Make an Emergency Landing

By Erin Coates
Published February 23, 2021 at 9:35am
A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines bound for Seattle from Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon after an indicator alerted the flight crew to a possible problem with one of the plane’s engines.

The flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport “out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement, according to The Seattle Times.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News that Flight 2123 “landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance” in Salt Lake City.

“We are working to reaccomodate customers on a later flight,” the airline said.

“We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience.”

The aircraft had 128 people on board and no injuries were reported, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This is the third incident involving a Boeing aircraft this week.

A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu from Denver had to make an emergency landing on Saturday, Fox News reported.

Does this make you afraid to fly on a Boeing plane?

The Boeing 777’s right engine failed and erupted in flames before it quickly lost altitude and rained pieces of the engine on the Colorado neighborhood below.

No injuries were reported among the 231 passengers and 10 crew members of Flight 328, or on the ground.

In the Netherlands, a Boeing 747 aircraft also had to make an emergency landing after its engine exploded and debris fell, injuring two people and damaging property, according to The Seattle Times.

The European aviation safety commission is investigating the incidents, the outlet reported.

Boeing recommended “suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the [Federal Aviation Administration] identifies the appropriate inspection protocol,” in a news release on the company’s website.

United Airlines, which is the only U.S. operator with the PW4000 engines in its fleet, said it would ground its affected planes immediately and expects only a few customers to be impacted.

“Safety remains our highest priority — for our employees and our customers,” a United spokesperson told Fox News.

“That’s why our pilots and flight attendants take part in extensive training to prepare and manage incidents like United flight 328. And we remain proud of their professionalism and steadfast dedication to safety in our day to day operations and when emergencies like this occur.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







