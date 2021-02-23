A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines bound for Seattle from Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon after an indicator alerted the flight crew to a possible problem with one of the plane’s engines.

The flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport “out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement, according to The Seattle Times.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News that Flight 2123 “landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance” in Salt Lake City.

#UPDATE: The aircraft landed with no issues or damage. They also taxied to a gate under their own power they didn’t need to be towed. The Flight left #Atlanta headed to #Seattle as #DL2123 but #Diverted #SLC and landed on runway 16L. pic.twitter.com/kU99oOx6qm — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) February 22, 2021

“We are working to reaccomodate customers on a later flight,” the airline said.

“We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience.”

The aircraft had 128 people on board and no injuries were reported, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This is the third incident involving a Boeing aircraft this week.

A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu from Denver had to make an emergency landing on Saturday, Fox News reported.

The Boeing 777’s right engine failed and erupted in flames before it quickly lost altitude and rained pieces of the engine on the Colorado neighborhood below.

No injuries were reported among the 231 passengers and 10 crew members of Flight 328, or on the ground.

In the Netherlands, a Boeing 747 aircraft also had to make an emergency landing after its engine exploded and debris fell, injuring two people and damaging property, according to The Seattle Times.

The European aviation safety commission is investigating the incidents, the outlet reported.

Boeing recommended “suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the [Federal Aviation Administration] identifies the appropriate inspection protocol,” in a news release on the company’s website.

United Airlines, which is the only U.S. operator with the PW4000 engines in its fleet, said it would ground its affected planes immediately and expects only a few customers to be impacted.

“Safety remains our highest priority — for our employees and our customers,” a United spokesperson told Fox News.

“That’s why our pilots and flight attendants take part in extensive training to prepare and manage incidents like United flight 328. And we remain proud of their professionalism and steadfast dedication to safety in our day to day operations and when emergencies like this occur.”

