Three U.S. residents have died from Rocky Mountain spotted fever — a severe and fatal tickborne disease commonly found in northern Mexico and around the U.S. border, the Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday.

In total, six Californians contracted the disease from July 2023 to January 2024, which is spread by the brown dog tick and free-roaming dogs.

The six patients’ ages ranged from 17 months to 65 years old, and all but one were female.

Each patient had traveled to or lived in Tecate, Mexico, within 8 days of illness onset, and each had come in contact with a dog, the CDC said.

The spike in RMSF cases over the course of six months is unusual. From 2011 – 2019, an average of one case per year was reported in California.

#HCPs: Knowing when to suspect Rocky Mountain spotted fever can mean life or death. CDC’s updated training module is available. https://t.co/8j1tnWlnEr#Ticks #RMSF pic.twitter.com/3rsTmXgcjo — CDC (@CDCgov) June 6, 2023

RMSF can be difficult to diagnose, particularly in areas where the disease isn’t commonly found.

Its initial signs and symptoms — including fever, cough or abdominal pain — mimic those of other diseases, making diagnosis even more difficult, according to the CDC.

Are there ticks in your area? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

There is also no way to quickly test whether or not someone is infected.

However, because of how quickly RMSF progresses from moderate to life-threatening symptoms, it must be treated with doxycycline — an antibiotic — as soon as the disease is suspected.

It’s open season for #ticks. Protect yourself from diseases transmitted by tick bites while out #hunting. Wear EPA-registered insect repellant. Learn more: https://t.co/PqMu1nkjdr pic.twitter.com/XNxoDn6xMb — CDC Emerging Infections (@CDC_NCEZID) September 16, 2024

Ticks in general are known for spreading illnesses like Lyme disease.

Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends a number of ways to prevent tick bites.

Ticks are usually found in grassy, wooded or brushy areas.

If you know you’ll be spending time in areas like that, wear bright colored clothes to more easily spot ticks.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and closed toed shoes, and tuck your pants into your socks, Johns Hopkins suggests.

Insect propellants that have permethrin kill ticks, but they should be sprayed only on clothing, not on your skin.

Check yourself for ticks on all your joints, including between your fingers and toes, behind your knees and under your arms. Ticks can also be found in your belly button, neck, hairline, top of the head and behind the ears.

If you find a tick, don’t remove it with your bare hand. Use tweezers and grab as close to its head and mouth — closest to your skin — as you can. Pull it out slowly and do not twist.

Do not burn it off with fire.

Wash the affected area with soap and water, apply antiseptic lotion, and save the tick for lab testing, if desired.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.