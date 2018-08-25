SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Mollie Tibbetts Case Sparks Last Minute Candidate Addition To Challenge Unopposed Democrat

Cristhian Bahena RiveraIowa Department of Public Safety via APThis undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with murder in the death of Iowa college student, Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared a month ago while jogging in a rural area. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Rick Rahn said that Rivera, 24, was charged with murder in the death of Tibbetts. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

By The Western Journal
at 12:03pm
Print

A group of Iowa conservatives scrambled Saturday to add an attorney general candidate to the November ballot, an effort fueled by the arrest of an illegal immigrant Mexican man in the slaying of missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Petition organizers were tasked with collecting 1,500 valid signatures of registered voters from at least 10 counties and turning them in the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Dozens of people across the state were collecting signatures to get attorney Patrick Anderson, of Des Moines, onto the ballot to challenge incumbent Tom Miller, a Democrat currently running unopposed for his 10th term. Anderson would be listed as a non-party candidate.

George Anderson, an organizer of the effort and Patrick Anderson’s son, said the group had gathered a little more than 900 signatures by 1 p.m. Saturday.

TRENDING: Watch: Steven Crowder Confronts Person Who Offered Bounty for Killing ICE Agents

He said his father had considered trying to get on the ballot earlier this year after Miller declined to defend an abortion measure that would ban most abortions in the state.

But it was the discovery Tuesday of Tibbetts’ body and the arrest of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is believed to be living in the country illegally, that prompted him to act.

“This has to do with the upholding of immigration law,” he said. “I’m not sure the current attorney general is committed to that.”

Miller entered the national debate over U.S. immigration policy in June when he joined 20 other Democratic attorneys general in calling for the federal government to stop separating children from their parents when they enter the country illegally.

Do you want to see Anderson make the ballot?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The 11th-hour effort faces more than the challenge of collecting enough signatures. State law doesn’t allow non-party candidates to use any part of the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian party names — the only three parties currently recognized in Iowa.

Anderson’s effort plans to list “GOP” beside his name, saying the law doesn’t explicitly exclude it.

GOP is short for “Grand Old Party” and is used interchangeably with “Republican.”

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Kevin Hall said his office is not tasked with validating signatures and will only object to a candidate label if it includes any form of the words “Republican,” ”Democrat,” or “Libertarian.”

If someone wants to challenge the validity of signatures or labels, they must file the complaint with the State Objection Panel.

RELATED: Angel Mom: How Many More Have To Die?

That three-member panel is made up of Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Mary Mosiman and Miller.

“I suspect (Miller) would probably recuse himself,” Hall said, adding that if that happened, another Iowa state executive office holder would be named to fill in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Joe Saunders

Woman speaking on Fox News set

Manafort Juror #0302: Mueller’s Case Was ‘Witch Hunt’

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Scott Kelnhofer

operations in Afghanistan from 2016-18YouTube

Army General: Trump’s Complete Reversal of Obama’s Strategy Is Working

Randy DeSoto

Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

Pelosi Reveals Impeachment Stance After Cohen Plea: ‘Has to Spring From Somewhere Else’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.