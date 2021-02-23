Tiger Woods Extricated from Crash Using Jaws of Life, Taken to Hospital

Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

He was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

TRENDING: After Months Demanding Elections Not Be Questioned, Dems Move to Flip Race GOP Won

Golf Digest’s Daniel Rapaport said on Twitter that he had received a statement from Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Story updated with statement from Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”https://t.co/z7kdbXOmLZ — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021

The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

News helicopters over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged.

Tiger Woods was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash. Woods, 45, was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by first responders. pic.twitter.com/OGbG56w847 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2021

Air bags appeared to be deployed.

RELATED: Greatest Golfer of All Time Endorses Trump, Receives Mountain of Hate from Left

The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. local time Tuesday, officials said.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.