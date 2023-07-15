Share
Tim Scott Gets Up in the Middle of Tucker Carlson Interview - Here's His Explanation

 By Maire Clayton  July 15, 2023 at 1:24pm
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina decided to get up and walk around during his sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday.

During the roughly 30-minute interview, with topics ranging from the U.S.-Mexico border to the fentanyl crisis, Scott stood for the majority of it, while Carlson sat.

Scott addressed the reason for standing after Carlson asked him whether he was concerned the U.S. is moving toward war with Russia because President Joe Biden gave the military the green light Thursday to mobilize reserve troops.

“My mama wanted a preacher, so I’m going to stand up and do it the Southern way,” Scott stated.

The unexpected nature of the move caused Carlson to begin laughing and jokingly yelled, “Preach,” at the candidate.

Scott added a “Hallelujah,” as he briefly moved in an almost preacher-like way.

You can watch the full interview below:



“Tucker’s face cracking me up as Scott gets up and starts pacing, lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The way Tim Scott stood up and walked around to speak in a ‘preaching’ manner during this sit down interview just seemed a little weird & slightly disrespectful towards Tucker,” another added.

Glenn Beck’s new organization The Blaze joined The Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, by providing the first GOP presidential forum for the upcoming 2024 election.


Throughout the event, Carlson interviewed a few of the different GOP presidential candidate hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley.

