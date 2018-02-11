Tim Tebow Speaks Out About a Possible Career in the XFL

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow responded recently to speculation regarding his interest in a potential XFL career.

Tebow was the first name on many people’s minds when World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon announced late last month that the XFL — an alternative to the National Football League — would return in 2020.

In an interview last week with Sports Illustrated reporter Jimmy Traina, Tebow — who is now pursuing a professional baseball career — was asked about whether he might want to play in the XFL.

“When Vince McMahon announced the return of the XFL, everyone on Twitter wanted you and Johnny Manziel in the league,” Traina said, referring to the former Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Were you aware of that?”

Tebow responded that he was indeed aware of at least some of the speculation.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about it, but I didn’t know those were the two things on Twitter,” he told the host of the “Off the Board” podcast. “I can’t say I follow it that closely.”

Traina continued pressing, and noted that McMahon has expressed interest in having Tebow compete in the XFL.

“On his conference call, McMahon said you’d be welcome in the league. Have you thought about seeing what happens when that league launches?” Traina asked.

Tebow, who is currently part of the New York Mets minor league system, gave a noncommittal reply, noting that for the time being, he has other things on his mind.

“That’s very nice of him, but 2020 is a long way from now,” he said. “I’m focused on today, I’m focused on spring training and a lot of things before that. I’m not even close to thinking about that right now.”

Explaining that his response was neither a definite “no” nor a certain “yes,” Tebow went on to indicate that he he has “no idea” if he will play football in the XFL.

“That’s in 2020 and I’m super excited about baseball,” he said.

Tebow’s noncommittal answer is not likely to quell the intense speculation that he might someday return to the gridiron.

The former Heisman winner has not appeared in a professional football game since 2012, instead opting to play baseball. He also serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

But when McMahon was asked whether people like Tebow, Manziel and Colin Kaepernick would be allowed to play in his league, he indicated that Tebow would be welcome.

“The quality of human being is very important and just as important as the quality of the player. What I mean by that is you want someone who does not have any criminality associated with them whatsoever. And even if you have a DUI, you will not play in the XFL,” McMahon said.

“That will probably eliminated some of them. Not all of them. If Tim Tebow wants to play, he could very well play.”

And though Tebow isn’t sure what he will be doing in 2020, he did suggest he’d be interested in appearing on WWE, if McMahon asked him.

