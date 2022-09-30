'We Are in a Time of Great Crisis': PA Gov Candidate Turns to Tactic Straight from the Bible 40 Days Before Election

As November’s elections draw closer, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor of the state, announced Wednesday that he plans to fast and pray for 40 days ahead of the election.

The candidate explained why in a post on his campaign’s Facebook page, “Doug Mastriano Fighting for Freedom.”

“We are in a time of great crisis in our state and nation, and the forces we face are more than political,” the post read.

It then quoted Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Hearkening back to the biblical practice, Mastriano said fasting and praying have been observed during periods of difficulty and in advance of major events.

“In the Bible, fasting was done in times of great sorrow or struggle, or prior to some important task (as in the case of Jesus fasting 40 days and nights prior to the start of his public ministry),” the post read.

Mastriano noted that great American leaders such as former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln recognized the importance of fasting and praying.

“There have been many times in American history when the cause of liberty was secured after our citizens and leaders engaged in prayer and fasting. Washington understood the value of both — as did Lincoln — but in our day, this has been largely forgotten. We have left God out of our lives; hence, the problems we face now are upon us,” the Facebook post said.

"We the people need to revisit prayer and fasting!" it said.







“Please consider joining us,” the post said. It included information about who can join, how to fast and why it’s important.

Those who can participate are people who see “the value of and need for prayer and fasting to restore true liberty, as an integral part of the strategy to win the general election in November,” the post said.

The period of fasting was set to start on Thursday and go through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Mastriano has been trailing in the polls to Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, WHTM-TV reported Tuesday.

In a Marist poll conducted Sept. 19-22, Shapiro led his Republican rival 53 percent to 40 percent. Six percent of voters were undecided.

Shapiro has outspent Mastriano in the race by tens of millions of dollars, Spotlight PA reported Wednesday.

The Democratic candidate has spent $28 million in the past three months and a record $42.7 million overall, the report said.

Meanwhile, Mastriano’s campaign has raised only about $3.1 million and spent less than $1 million, Spotlight PA said.

🚨NEW DOUG MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN AD DROPPED🚨 This. Is. FIRE. pic.twitter.com/UfOmcZU8HG — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) September 27, 2022

The Republican candidate is hoping to gain ground with a slate of public campaign stops in the weeks before the election.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Mastriano would be making his first public stop in Philadelphia on Friday. He was expected to meet with Latino business owners in the area.

