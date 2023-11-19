You don’t have to be big to stand tall. Ask Holton Township, Michigan, which has adopted a Second Amendment Resolution declaring itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The Muskegon County community, which had 2,586 people as of the 2020 Census, is a little over 200 miles northwest of Detroit.

The resolutions to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary and form its own militia passed unanimously, according to the Daily Mail.

Township Supervisor Alan Jager said town officials acted to prevent residents’ rights from being violated, according to WOOD-TV.

“Whether they’re trying to pass something where they’re taking your rights away without you having due process. And I want you to be able to have due process,” Jager said.

One catalyst for the action was Michigan’s red flag law, which would allow a court to take away an individual’s guns if a case can be made that the individual is a high-risk person who should not have them.

“All you had to do is go to the right court: you’re going to get the judge to do it,” Jager said.

The goal of the militia is not to patrol the township, but offer some protection to gun owners.

“We’re not trying to skirt anything. We’re just trying to make it so you have a fighting chance if you ever go to court. They can’t just take your guns away because you belong to a militia like the United States government says we have a right to do,” Jager said.

The resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary, which opens with homage to the Second Amendment, pledges “to oppose any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict” Second Amendment rights, according to a copy posted on muskegongop.

“Holton Township Board declares and confirms to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary Township for Second Amendment rights, and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Michigan, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, the resolution said.

Reaching back to the language of the Founding Fathers the resolution declared, “We, the people of Holton Township, Michigan through this resolution, hereby declare our inalienable rights, our freedom and our Liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”

In an addendum titled the Militia Public Safety Act, the township outlined the requirement to join and vowed to stand up to gun grabbers.

“Holton Township will not acknowledge any new laws that are associated with red flag laws, or any other infringement of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Holton Township will not acknowledge any new regulation that prohibits open carry or concealed carry,” the addendum said.

