Tom Brady Will Be Subject to Mockery at Comedy Show, But There's One Joke That's Off Limits: Report

Anyone waiting for a Gisele Bundchen joke when Tom Brady makes a stab at comedy will be waiting a long time.

According to RadarOnline, that’s the one subject that has been banned when Brady’s comedy roast appears on Netflix.

In October, the couple divorced after 13 years of marriage, saying that the split was amicable, according to the Associated Press. Since then, Brady retired from the NFL for the second time. Some have said the divorce might not be the end of their relationship.

“The chance of reconciliation between Gisele and Tom is quite high, but it won’t happen overnight despite their impulsiveness at times,” psychologist Jo Hemmings said in an interview with The Sun.

Reports last month indicated Brady might be considering a stand-up comedy career, but according to TMZ, that is not in the former quarterback’s game plan.

RadarOnline said Brady will not be performing his own jokes but is willing to the target of them.

“Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family,” the site said it was told by a source.

“It’s the one rule that’s non-negotiable,” the source said, according to the site.

Brady’s roast was first planned last year as one of several Netflix specials called the “Greatest Roasts of All Time” or “GROAT,” according to Variety.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said when the project was announced.

Brady will be an executive producer for the project.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats.

“In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady,” he said.

In 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to be a football analyst, but that will not start until the 2024 season, according to Sports Illustrated.

“You’re on this really crazy treadmill/hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment, loving the journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight, and I have appreciation for so many people who are so committed every day to showing up, to putting their max effort into their life and their career,” Brady said.

“And I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. Even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me,” he said.

Brady said he wanted to “take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”

