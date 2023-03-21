Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News Sports
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of "80 for Brady" in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of "80 for Brady" in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. (Valerie Macon / Getty Images)

Tom Brady Will Be Subject to Mockery at Comedy Show, But There's One Joke That's Off Limits: Report

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2023 at 3:51pm
Parler Share

Anyone waiting for a Gisele Bundchen joke when Tom Brady makes a stab at comedy will be waiting a long time.

According to RadarOnline, that’s the one subject that has been banned when Brady’s comedy roast appears on Netflix.

In October, the couple divorced after 13 years of marriage, saying that the split was amicable, according to the Associated Press. Since then, Brady retired from the NFL for the second time. Some have said the divorce might not be the end of their relationship.

“The chance of reconciliation between Gisele and Tom is quite high, but it won’t happen overnight despite their impulsiveness at times,” psychologist Jo Hemmings said in an interview with The Sun.

Reports last month indicated Brady might be considering a stand-up comedy career, but according to TMZ, that is not in the former quarterback’s game plan.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi's 'No One Is Above the Law' Post About Trump Spectacularly Blows Up in Her Face

RadarOnline said Brady will not be performing his own jokes but is willing to the target of them.

“Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family,” the site said it was told by a source.

“It’s the one rule that’s non-negotiable,” the source said, according to the site.

Brady’s roast was first planned last year as one of several Netflix specials called the “Greatest Roasts of All Time” or “GROAT,” according to Variety.

Would you be interested in watching this comedy special featuring Tom Brady?

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said when the project was announced.

Brady will be an executive producer for the project.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats.

“In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady,” he said.

In 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to be a football analyst, but that will not start until the 2024 season, according to Sports Illustrated.

Related:
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Dropping Hints They May Be Getting Back Together After Divorce, Says Expert

“You’re on this really crazy treadmill/hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment, loving the journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight, and I have appreciation for so many people who are so committed every day to showing up, to putting their max effort into their life and their career,” Brady said.

“And I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. Even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me,” he said.

Brady said he wanted to “take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tom Brady Will Be Subject to Mockery at Comedy Show, But There's One Joke That's Off Limits: Report
Breaking Report: Trump to Be Indicted Wednesday - But Here's When He'll Appear in Court
Man's Attempt to Kidnap a Student from a Bus Stop Thwarted When Group of Kids Fights Back: Police
34-Year-Old Actress Amanda Bynes Hospitalized, Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Calling 911
Trump Delivers Fiery Overnight Video Message to His Supporters on Eve of Rumored Arrest: 'Remember This...'
See more...

Conversation