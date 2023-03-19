Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Dropping Hints They May Be Getting Back Together After Divorce, Says Expert

The NFL star who could not make his retirement stick might not be able to make his divorce last either, according to the speculation of a psychologist.

Psychologist Jo Hemmings believes that the recent social media behavior of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — lots of skin and smiles amid talk and images of good times together — is at some level a long-distance courtship ritual.

In October, the couple divorced after 13 years of marriage, saying that the split was amicable, according to the Associated Press. Since then, Brady retired from the NFL for the second time.

“The chance of reconciliation between Gisele and Tom is quite high, but it won’t happen overnight despite their impulsiveness at times,” Hemmings said in an interview with The Sun.

Former #Bucs Tom Brady on future:

“There is nothing I love more than football,” Brady said, “but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.” via @NFLSTROUD pic.twitter.com/2GM6M30ZAF — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 17, 2023

“Tom and Gisele have been indicating that they can survive without each other, but with a hint that they’re not yet willing to lead totally separate lives,” she said.

Hemmings said the key is in the images posted on social media that are “very often accompanied by cryptic messages to show what they’re missing being apart from one another.”

“They’re clearly coping pretty well, but there is a sense of loss and sometimes loneliness — that they would flourish rather than simply cope if they were back together,” she said.

Will these two get together again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Claiming that it was “Tom’s yearning to return to the NFL that created the conflict in the first instance,” she said, “The issues that had resulted in divorce are what they will have to address and rinse squeaky clean now.”

Hemmings framed the divorce as fallout over a collision of decisions that ended badly and toed that other famous couples have split and reunited.

“Tom very publicly U-turned on his retirement from the NFL. Gisele also had a yo-yo decision-making process over her modeling career. The issues they had would seem to be a clash of priorities at a given point in time,” she said.

“More importantly, these are not issues about infidelity or falling out of love with each other. This means they can be resolved with compromise and consideration,” she said.

She said that tone of future posts will be a key to those following the couple.

“They are at the cryptic stage — Gisele, especially, is sending open-to-interpretation messages, which are giving her fans and followers hope,” she said.

Her prediction: “We’ll also see a few more posts from Tom and Gisele together as a family over the medium term and before any final decisions are made. They have to resolve and compromise and may have a third party in the form of counseling or therapy to help them work on that.”

EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen and billionaire Jeffrey Soffer are ‘seeing each other’ https://t.co/wLz0FQBgqF — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 16, 2023

The talk of reconciliation comes as Bündchen has been seen with billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, the ex-husband of model Elle Macpherson, according to the Daily Mail.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.