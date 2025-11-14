Share
Tom Brady is seen at the opening of the CardVault by Tom Brady store in SoHo on Oct. 7, 2025, in New York City.
Tom Brady is seen at the opening of the CardVault by Tom Brady store in SoHo on Oct. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Simon / Getty Images for CardVault by Tom Brady)

Tom Brady's New NYC Store Robbed Less Than Two Weeks After Opening

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2025 at 4:39pm
Tom Brady got robbed in New York.

But this time, it was not by the referees, with whom the legendary Super Bowl-winning quarterback enjoyed a love-hate relationship during his storied NFL career.

A man not yet identified managed to walk out of Brady’s card store with almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards, according to ABC News.

Although police only announced the theft on Friday, it took place on Oct. 20 at about 11:40 a.m., when a man entered the SoHo CardVault store and took $9,710 worth of items out without paying, police said.

“Once the transaction was declined, the unidentified individual began to enter manual prompts into the contact payment terminal without the employee’s knowledge to bypass the transaction being declined,” police said.

“At time in place of occurrence, unknown defendant utilized a tap to pay account and then manipulated the point of sale system in order to obtain property without the permission and authority to do so,” a police department representative said.

The representative said the crime is being investigated by the Financial Crimes Task Force.

Video showed the suspect after he left the store.

The suspect was wearing black clothing and a black New York Yankees cap.

The New York City store had only opened on Oct. 8. Brady bought 50 percent of the company in February.

CardVault bills itself as a store for “buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles.”

“That happens with the city,” shopper Samantha Castaneda said, according to the New York Post.

“That’s terrible. The people feel like the card has value. It’s not just the money. People really love it, that’s why they buy it. I hope they find the guy,” she added.

Neither police nor the store have said which cards were stolen, according to USA Today.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
