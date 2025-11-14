Tom Brady's New NYC Store Robbed Less Than Two Weeks After Opening

Tom Brady got robbed in New York.

But this time, it was not by the referees, with whom the legendary Super Bowl-winning quarterback enjoyed a love-hate relationship during his storied NFL career.

A man not yet identified managed to walk out of Brady’s card store with almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards, according to ABC News.

Although police only announced the theft on Friday, it took place on Oct. 20 at about 11:40 a.m., when a man entered the SoHo CardVault store and took $9,710 worth of items out without paying, police said.

Tom Brady’s NYC card shop robbed of nearly $10K of baseball, Pokemon cards https://t.co/vf8Sa2Tjov pic.twitter.com/cAS2wLojxx — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2025

“Once the transaction was declined, the unidentified individual began to enter manual prompts into the contact payment terminal without the employee’s knowledge to bypass the transaction being declined,” police said.

“At time in place of occurrence, unknown defendant utilized a tap to pay account and then manipulated the point of sale system in order to obtain property without the permission and authority to do so,” a police department representative said.

The representative said the crime is being investigated by the Financial Crimes Task Force.

Would you visit New York City in its current state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Video showed the suspect after he left the store.

The suspect was wearing black clothing and a black New York Yankees cap.

The New York City store had only opened on Oct. 8. Brady bought 50 percent of the company in February.

CardVault bills itself as a store for “buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles.”

A trading card shop in SoHo owned by football legend Tom Brady was robbed of almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards and baseball cards, and police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the thief. The incident happened just before noon on Oct. 20, when the crook entered the… pic.twitter.com/QZ3mQ89KMa — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) November 14, 2025

“That happens with the city,” shopper Samantha Castaneda said, according to the New York Post.

“That’s terrible. The people feel like the card has value. It’s not just the money. People really love it, that’s why they buy it. I hope they find the guy,” she added.

Neither police nor the store have said which cards were stolen, according to USA Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.