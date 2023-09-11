'How Tone Deaf': Biden National Security Official Roasted for Touting Saudi Arabia Deal on 9/11

Outrage flowed on social media Monday as a Biden administration official publicly showered Saudi Arabia with praise in a post issued minutes after the 22nd anniversary of the moment a second plane crashed into the World Trade Center.

“We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI),” National Security Council representative Adrienne Watson posted at 9:23 a.m.

On 9/11, the Trade Center’s South Tower was struck at 9:03 a.m., while the Pentagon was hit at 9:37 a.m., according to CBS.

We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI). — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) September 11, 2023

A 2016 report indicated there were links between Saudi nationals and the terrorists who attacked America on 9/11, according to NPR. The document was declassified by the Biden administration in 2021.

With that as the backdrop. Anger flowed on social media at the praise for the Saudis, with one critic noting, “9/11 shouldn’t be the day to talk about this” and another exclaiming, “How tone deaf …”

9/11 shouldn’t be the day to talk about this…… — Ali (@MerruX) September 11, 2023

How tone deaf is this admin. Couldn’t wait a day? — GatorBait76 (@GBait76) September 11, 2023

Why post this today? — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 11, 2023

was there literally no other day you could announce this? — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 11, 2023

Name an administration more tone-deaf than this one. She posted this on *9/11* https://t.co/HDPFBGgzPS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2023

Family members of those who died said they feel the Saudi connection needs to be resolved for them to have closure, according to the New York Post.

Do you remember where you were on 9/11? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We’re tired of having to fight this fight,” said Brett Eagleson, head of 9/11 Justice. “We would just love for a president to demand that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia admit fault and be held accountable.”

“Not only are we fighting the Saudi government, we’re fighting our own government,” said Dennis McGinley, whose brother died on 9/11.

“It’s like our government is helping the murderers,” he said.

Eagleson said he was bothered that President Joe Biden will be in Alaska instead of one of the hallowed sites of 9/11 on Monday.

“It just sends a very, very concerning signal,” Eagleson said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.