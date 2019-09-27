SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Tony Romo Crushes Phil Mickelson, Beats 93 Other Pro Golfers in First Round of PGA Tour Tournament

Tony Romo hits on the 11th hole during the first round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, on Sept. 26, 2019.Jonathan Ferrey / Getty ImagesTony Romo hits on the 11th hole during the first round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, on Sept. 26, 2019. (Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published September 27, 2019 at 12:13pm
Print

“If you’re going to go do something, you want to do it well. It’s embarrassing to stink,” Tony Romo said after his first round at the Safeway Open in Napa, California.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback should be thrilled then, because on Thursday he played well enough to be on the top half of a PGA Tour leaderboard, shooting a 2-under par 70 that put him in a tie for 51st place.

It’s not his first attempt at competing on the PGA Tour, but after just one round it looks like a safe bet it will be his most successful one.

Romo has entered three PGA tournaments before this one: The 2018 and 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson. He missed the cut in all three of those events and shot scores in the 80s twice.

This time around, Romo — now the lead NFL analyst for CBS — is looking like he belongs. His opening-round 70 was better than 94 professionals and a full five shots better than Phil Mickelson’s 75.

TRENDING: ABC Forced To Issue Correction as Big Ukraine Story Crumbles

Other notable names Romo bested include Justin Thomas (71), Jim Furyk (71), Hideki Matsuyama (72), Brandt Snedeker (73) and Fred Couples (74).

Romo’s round got off to a great start when he birdied the par-4 10th hole (his first hole of the day as he started on the back side of the course). He followed the birdie up with three routine pars but gave a stroke back when an errant approach shot on the 14th found a greenside bunker and led to his first bogey of the day.

Three more pars followed before Romo drained his second birdie of the day on 18, moving him back to 1-under.

Bogeys on holes 3 and 4 put Romo over par for the first time in his round, but he quickly bounced back and birdied the 5th.

Consecutive birdies on his final two holes of the day brought Romo to an impressive 2-under-par.

Romo needs another solid round Friday if he wants to make his first PGA Tour cut. It’s likely that the cut line will end up at 1-under or even par, meaning he’ll need to shoot 73 or 74 at the worst to have a chance.

If Romo does manage to make the cut, it will create a conflict with his day job as NFL analyst. He is scheduled to broadcast Sunday’s Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings game, which will, of course, be impossible if he is playing golf in California.

RELATED: JT Poston Claims 1st PGA Tour Victory at Wyndham Championship

CBS is well aware of the potential conflict and has a backup plan in place, according to the New York Post.

If Romo is unavailable Sunday, CBS will move Boomer Esiason, who normally works on the networks “NFL Today” pregame show, to the broadcast booth.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp has been with The Western Journal since 2014. His writing primarily focuses on sports and their intersection with politics, culture, and religion.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Tony Romo Crushes Phil Mickelson, Beats 93 Other Pro Golfers in First Round of PGA Tour Tournament
Packers Player Spotted Praying Fervently After Opponent Injured in Scary Collision
NFL Rookie Dawson Knox Gives 'Glory to God' After Highlight Reel 49-Yard Reception Leads to Win
Tom Brady Gets Ripped for Hypocritical Complaint About Soft Roughing-the-Passer Calls
Stephen A. Smith Gets Blasted for His Latest Inexplicable NFL Blunder: Referencing a Coach from 1999
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×