As if Americans haven’t suffered enough from endless coronavirus restrictions, more shutdowns are coming, according to a health adviser to President Joe Biden.

Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease professor at the University of Minnesota, was a member Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board during the transition.

Osterholm claims that a new coronavirus mutation circulating in the U.K. might wreak havoc in the United States.

Accordingly, he’s calling for mass pre-emptive shutdowns.

“I think that the B117 or the U.K. strain is going to become the dominant strain [in the United States],” Osterholm said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“And fortunately, that one has not shown its ability to evade the protection from the vaccine. But its ability to cause many more infections and much more serious illness is there.”

Osterholm did not specifically say why he feels the U.K. strain will become dominant in the U.S. Nevertheless, he claims more shutdowns are the solution to stemming viral spread.

“As fast as we’re opening restaurants, we’re likely to be closing them in the near term,” he said.

Osterholm then continued the trend of left-wing fearmongering by predicting that the new U.K. mutation will decimate the United States within the next three months.

“The fact is that the surge that is likely to occur with this new variant from England is going to happen in the next six to 14 weeks,” he said. “And if we see that happen … we are going to see something like we have not seen yet in this country.”

This sobering projection comes just as California, Illinois and other regions have begun easing restrictions amid mounting public outrage and economic collapse.

What all this suggests is that the Biden administration will ramp up — rather than wind down — coronavirus restrictions now that Democrats have unified control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

To be clear, COVID-19 is a serious health crisis for which everyone should take proper precautions.

However, it’s not deadly for the vast majority of people, and it has a staggeringly high recovery rate of 97 to 99.75 percent, according to WebMD.

So the nonstop fearmongering of the panic-pimping media and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top medical adviser on COVID-19, is not helpful.

Moreover, it’s hard to take “experts” such as Fauci seriously when he has flip-flopped on key issues, including:

The seriousness of COVID-19.

The efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

The effectiveness of face masks.

The purported exigency of school closures.

In January 2020, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases insisted that the coronavirus was not a serious threat.

In January, Dr Tony Fauci was on my show telling America not to worry about the Coronavirus—that it wasn’t a major threat to the people. January 21, 2020, 20 seconds: pic.twitter.com/RLDivpgbAq — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 3, 2020

In March 2020 — at the height of the pandemic in then-epicenter New York City — Fauci declared that Americans did not need to wear face masks.

I’m old enough to remember when Dr. Fauci went on 60 Minutes in March 2020 and said, “Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks. … There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” https://t.co/CpBukP9gFB pic.twitter.com/T9xOCXHeSm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2021

Now, Fauci is calling for double-masking.

Nobody elected Anthony Fauci and Michael Osterholm, so it’s understandable that many Americans are outraged at being forced to take their marching orders from these bureaucrats.

Moreover, it’s important to keep in mind that COVID-19 is not the first global pandemic, and it won’t be the last. And, as we’ve seen from viral hotspots California and New York, imposing unconstitutional lockdowns and draconian mask mandates has not curbed viral infections.

The United States cannot remain indefinitely shut down or panic every time a new virus hits our shores. Everyone needs to get a grip.

