Far-left, Democrat-run Los Angeles is doing away with cash bail for a host of crimes, and one prominent man who grew up in the bowels of New York City’s criminal underbelly had some words for the city.

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said Los Angeles is “finished,” as the perpetrators of some very serious offenses will soon be out immediately in California’s largest and most populous county.

Last Thursday, Jackson shared a clip from a KTTV broadcast in which the L.A. Fox affiliate discussed a recent court ruling that found cash bail unconstitutional.

A decision by California Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff means people arrested for crimes such as battery, theft, drug use, vandalism and other offenses will be out immediately to, in many cases, commit other crimes.

New York instituted this form of “bail reform” in 2019. The results have been an unmitigated disaster in New York City, where criminal thugs roam the streets assaulting women, children and seniors.

Meanwhile, people who defend themselves in the city continue to find themselves facing charges from “woke” district attorneys.

Jackson, who made his fortune on gangster rap music, watched the KTTV broadcast and posted it on Instagram with a blunt message.

“LA is finished,” the rapper and business mogul wrote, “watch how bad it gets out there. [Shake my head].”

Once his post made the pages of Deadline, Jackson called the outlet out for citing his past as a young offender.

The outlet’s Bruce Haring wrote, “50 Cent has had his own run-ins with the law at various points in his career, making for an interesting take on the system.”

Jackson fired back, “Hey I understand why Deadline is reporting my opinion. I’m a big deal, but why did they write I had [run-ins] with the law? Im a born again Christian!”

For the record, Jackson grew up poor and idolized drug dealers in Queens and became one of them by the age of 12. After he was shot nine times at close range in the year 2000, he turned to making music and later branched out into the business world.

No matter one’s personal opinions on rap and hip-hop, Jackson’s story is objectively impressive.

The man grew up in pre-bail reform New York and has seen what rampant crime does to people.

His take on L.A.’s surrender to criminals is “interesting” in the respect that the man probably knows more about the criminal mentality than anyone in “woke” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon’s office.

Being shot in the face while slinging dope, living through it and then turning the experience into millions of dollars arguably gives Jackson the ultimate perspective on crime and criminals.

That said, his opinion on the issue is a serious one, and his contribution to the discussion is, and should be, welcome.

Of course, Jackson’s opinion will be ignored by those in the failed, one-party state of California, which didn’t need his input to know what is coming to L.A.

The city suspended cash bail in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and The Los Angeles Times reported on the results four weeks later:

“In the first 30 days of the policy, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested 213 individuals multiple times, with 23 being arrested three or more times.”

L.A.’s crime is about to get worse, as left-wing activist lawmakers and jurists seem intent on destroying the place. Any pragmatic person can see where this is all headed.

The fact that a former drug dealer-turned-rapper is one of the people seeing reason is a sign of the times in which we live.

Imagine traveling back in time 30 years to Compton and telling a random person on the street that in the dystopian future, a gangster rapper will become the voice of reason.

In Los Angeles County, the left-wing government is officially more of a threat to public safety than the people who created the music genre.

