Share
News

Top Hit 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Raking in Estimated $40,000 a Day

 By Randy DeSoto  August 23, 2023 at 1:54pm
Share

Oliver Anthony — the singer and songwriter of the hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” — is making an estimated $40,000 a day from those streaming his music.

Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood reported Monday that Anthony’s song “topped the iTunes chart” and “Spotify’s U.S. Top 50.”

Anthony was “raking in an estimated $40,000 a day from sales and streams of his music, according to the trade journal Hits,” Wood added.

“Hits” showed Anthony’s song streamed over approximately 17.4 million times last week.

iTunes Charts has the artist holding four of the top 10 spots, including “Rich Men North of Richmond” at No. 1 and “Ain’t Gotta a Dollar” at No. 2.

Trending:
Fox News' Peter Doocy Says There's Something He Can't Explain About Biden's Trip to Maui

His latest release, “I Want to Go Home,” dropped on YouTube Tuesday, has already garnered over 1.3 million views. It is No. 9 on the iTunes Charts.

Anthony lives on his farm in central Virginia in a 27-foot camper with a tarp covering a hole in the roof, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. He most recently was employed at a paper mill in neighboring North Carolina.

The 31-year-old wrote in a Facebook post last week, “People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers. I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.

Do you like Oliver Anthony’s music?

“I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they’re being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bull****,” he added.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” is about an overbearing federal government and an economy in which working people struggle to make ends meet because of high inflation and low pay.

“Livin’ in the new world with an old soul. These rich men north of Richmond, Lord knows they all just wanna have total control,” Anthony sang.

Related:
World's Richest Musicians Gobbled Up $200 Million in Taxpayer COVID Relief Grants: Report

“Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do. And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do. ‘Cause your dollar ain’t sh** and it’s taxed to no end, ’cause of rich men north of Richmond.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“I Want to Go Home” is about a yearning to be in heaven and free from the modern world’s struggles.

“Well, if it won’t for my old dogs and the good Lord, they’d have me strung up in the psych ward. ‘Cause every day livin’ in this new world is one too many days to me.”

“Son, we’re on the brink of the next world war, and I don’t think nobody’s prayin’ no more,” Anthony continued. “And I ain’t sayin I know it for sure I’m just down on my knees.”

“People have really gone and lost their way. They all just do what the TV say. I wanna go home,” the Virginian sang.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Top Hit 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Raking in Estimated $40,000 a Day
Kari Lake Files Motion to Dismiss Maricopa County Official's Suit Against Her
Former Federal Prosecutor 'Disgusted' by Hunter Biden Lawyer: 'That's Obstruction of Justice, That's a Federal Offense!'
Hunter Biden's Attorneys Press DOJ to Prosecute IRS Whistleblowers - Report
Prominent NYU Doctor Sounds Alarm on Illegals Bringing Deadly, Drug-Resistant Diseases to US: 'Porous Border Is Health Emergency'
See more...

Conversation