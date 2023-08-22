Oliver Anthony, John Rich Hold #1 Spots on iTunes Charts, Both Beating Taylor Swift

Overnight country music sensation Oliver Anthony has found himself in illustrious company.

According to iTunesCharts.net, Anthony’s viral working-class anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond” currently sits at No. 1 on the iTunes songs chart. Meanwhile, “The Country Truth,” by veteran country star John Rich, tops the current iTunes albums chart.

For comparison’s sake, pop megastar Taylor Swift has the No. 5 song, “Cruel Summer,” from the No. 6 album, “Lover.”

In fairness, Swift’s “Lover” debuted four years ago this week on Aug. 23, 2019. She is touring internationally and will play four shows in Mexico City this weekend, so she appears to be doing fine.

Still, the 33-year-old Swift already ranks as the 25th-best-selling musical artist of all time, according to Business Insider. Besting her on any chart is a remarkable achievement.

Joining Rich atop the iTunes charts, however, might mean even more to Anthony than eclipsing Swift.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” debuted on a YouTube channel Aug. 8. Since then, the video has garnered a staggering 32 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

The song’s basic message and style have resonated with working-class people all over the world. Anthony’s powerful voice and anguished delivery convey the pain felt by struggling people everywhere.

“Rich Men North of Richmond,” however, also has a compelling political message.

Are you a fan of Oliver Anthony? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The title refers to corrupt politicians in Washington, D.C., whom Anthony blames for the depressing state of the American working class.

The song also features a subtle reference to Epstein Island and human trafficking. Hence, conservative voices have amplified the song, while leftist outlets such as Rolling Stone have panned it.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Rich, an outspoken conservative, has praised the song. In fact, the country music veteran has quickly developed a mentoring relationship with Anthony.

Appearing on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show last week, Rich described his budding friendship with the overnight sensation.

“Well, so, I’ve been able to talk to this young man now pretty much every day for the past four or five days,” Rich said.

The one-time member of country bands Lonestar and Big & Rich explained that he has no agenda, so Anthony trusts him. Rich then paid tribute to Anthony’s talent.

“It’s incredible the performance this guy puts out, and you look up and he’s the biggest song in the world right now,” Rich said.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” does indeed occupy the No. 1 spot on the Top 100: Global chart as of Tuesday.

Neither Anthony nor Rich has a record contract, and Rich wants it to remain that way.

“I think he’s an important voice and an important artist. I hope he stays independent,” Rich said of Anthony.

Thus far, all signs suggest that Anthony will stay grounded.

“I was texting with him, I said, ‘Whatcha doing this morning, brother? Everything alright?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’m just being quiet and reading the Bible,'” Rich said.

Anthony’s embrace of Scripture comes as no surprise to anyone who has followed his meteoric ascent.

Indeed, Anthony’s humility and eagerness to give glory to God only deepen a connection he has formed with fans on many levels.

“I think he represents millions and millions of people that feel exhausted and shredded and exasperated by what they see going on in the country, and that song absolutely nailed it,” Rich said.

One hopes that Rich will continue to guide Anthony through what must be an unimaginable whirlwind for the young artist.

One also hopes that conservative voices like these will dominate the charts and redeem the culture.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.