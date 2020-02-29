SECTIONS
Top Marine General Orders Removal of All Confederate Items from Bases

By Jack Davis
Published February 29, 2020 at 9:58am
The commander of the U.S. Marine Corps has issued an order banning Confederate-related items from all Marine installations.

The order from Commandant Gen. David Berger was marked for “immediate execution,” Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield said, according to CNN.

Task & Purpose reported that the order would require installations to do away with symbols of the Confederacy.

“Last week, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed specific tasks be reviewed or addressed by Headquarters Marine Corps staff,” Maj. Eric Flanagan said. “Many of the tasks were published on Twitter Friday. Other tasks not published previously are mostly administrative matters.”

“Any official policy decisions, changes or implementation plans will be published via appropriate orders and messages,” he continued.

Flanagan said that while there was not a large number of Confederate items on Marine Corps installations, it’s “worth commanders taking an additional look.”

Marine Lt. Gen. Charles Chiarotti has been tasked with developing a plan to implement the order. No date was immediately announced, but the ban was expected to take effect in coming weeks, according to ABC.

In its reporting, Stars and Stripes said it was unclear whether the order would apply to items Marines post in the barracks.

The ban brought out diverse opinions on Twitter.

Berger also tweeted about a series of changes that included opening up parental leave to same-sex couples and creating more opportunities for female Marines.

The Army said it had no plans to eliminate traces of the Confederacy.

“We have no plans to rename any street or installation, including those named for Confederate generals,” an Army spokesperson said, according to Army Times.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Top Marine General Orders Removal of All Confederate Items from Bases
