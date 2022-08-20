Share
News

Total Anarchy Erupts After Mob Blocks Street in Los Angeles, Commences Looting

 By Abby Liebing  August 20, 2022 at 12:25pm
Share

On Monday, a mob conducted a “street takeover” in Los Angeles and then robbed a convenience store.

At around 12:40 a.m., a group of motorists blocked traffic so that other drivers could do donuts in an intersection, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Spectators then proceeded to loot a nearby 7-Eleven.

“They violently and unabashedly helped themselves to snacks, smokes, refreshing beverages, lottery tickets, and more,” Los Angeles magazine reported.

“Naturally, the store was also vandalized, while looters pelted the lone employee with goods. The employee said he feared for his life.”

Trending:
Watch: DC Mayor's Infuriating Response When Asked Why She Is Kicking 40% of Black Students Out of School

Security footage of the shocking scene was released Thursday and has been circulating online.


“It turns into an angry, somewhat mob mentality. They come inside the store, they start ransacking the place, taking everything, whatever they can,” LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said during a Thursday news conference, according to KTLA-TV.

The looters left the store and dispersed before police arrived, according to the LAPD news release.

Should store owners be able to respond to looters with force?

Officers obtained surveillance video of the incident to “identify and … arrest the individuals involved,” the department added.

Moreno said there was another street takeover in LA the same night.

“There were people on the freeway that were trying really to get to places they had to go. Some had family emergencies and they’re just sitting there stuck so these guys can do their thing,” Moreno said. “People are getting really tired of this.”

The detective said the police department has “zero tolerance” for anyone involved in a street takeover.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Total Anarchy Erupts After Mob Blocks Street in Los Angeles, Commences Looting
American Farmers Are Killing Their Own Crops and Selling Cows - Here's Why
DeSantis Beats Out Biden: FL Unemployment Hits Historic Lows, Private Employment Skyrockets in Red State
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Bill to Ban 'So-Called Gender-Affirming Care' for Kids, Calls Out Fellow Republicans
Biden Administration Accused of 'Dirty Inside Deal' by Group of Furious 9/11 Families
See more...

Conversation