One of the most moribund franchises in the National Football League is hoping this latest pairing of coach and quarterback will finally be the one to end the team’s malaise.

The coach, at least, is trying a novel, faith-forward approach to trying to right this sunken ship — and it’s got the internet abuzz.

The New York Jets, who haven’t made the playoffs in 14 years — tied for the longest drought in North American sports with the NHL’s equally moribund Buffalo Sabres — have installed yet another new quarterback and another new coach after the ballyhooed Aaron Rodgers experiment collapsed on itself.

Rodgers has since been let go, replaced by Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears castoff Justin Fields, as was interim coach Jeff Ulbrich (whose son has also been in the headlines lately).

Ulbrich was replaced by former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was also a standout cornerback when he played in the NFL.

Glenn began and spent the majority of his career with the Jets, and will now begin a new chapter of his coaching career with them.

(This is his first NFL head coaching gig.)

According to a now-viral social media post, part of that new chapter will begin with some Bible chapters.

In a since-deleted Instagram image posted by Jets safety Jarius Monroe, it was revealed that Glenn had incorporated some form of Bible study into his training camp regimen, as noted by Relevant magazine.

While Monroe’s image was scrubbed from Instagram, it didn’t take long for it to go viral across other social media platforms.

Powerful: New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has introduced Bible study as part of his training with the players. The Jets are a totally different team 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eCBufEyXU1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 30, 2025

“The Jets are a totally different team,” one NFL commenter posted alongside the viral image.

This specific image included a passage from 1 Timothy, as well as a number of fill-in-the-blank questions regarding the Apostle Paul.

Neither the Jets nor Glenn has confirmed the authenticity of the image, but that hasn’t stopped social media from having a field day with the reports.

Many made similar jokes that some sort of act of God may be needed to right the Jets.

After that 5-12 season, a request for divine intervention may be in order. — Glenn Greenwald (@ClevelandB4858) May 30, 2025

Others joked at the enormity of the task at hand when it came to fixing the ailing New York squad.

The Jets are asking a lot of God. — Dylan Gwinn 🇻🇦 (@themightygwinn) May 30, 2025

Others, however, felt that Glenn’s faith-first, no-nonsense approach was exactly what a franchise so deeply mired in the mud needed.

Aaron Glenn is going to do great things for them — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) May 30, 2025

The Jets finished last year 5-12, despite having quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of his top weapons throughout the year. To put in perspective how disappointing that record is, the Jets finished just one win better than their bitter AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots.

The Patriots, a team rebuilding after years of dominance, had rather low expectations for the year. The Jets, meanwhile, had Super Bowl hopes going into the season.

The Jets took standout Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

