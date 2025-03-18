Tracy Morgan Removed from NBA Game in Wheelchair, Taken to Hospital

Had this been just a few years ago, there would be jokes aplenty about the health scare comedian Tracy Morgan sustained watching a once-moribund New York Knicks team.

But the Knicks have become a consistently good team since acquiring star guard Jalen Brunson in 2022, so onlookers were left with just the scare.

Morgan, the actor-comedian known for a number of roles and stand-up specials, was in attendance for the Knicks’ 116-95 home win over the Miami Heat Monday night.

Only Morgan never made it to the final buzzer.

Sometime shortly after halftime, Morgan went viral for … well, a literally viral response:

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following image disturbing.

Hope Tracy Morgan is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ERmc2wPUHI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 18, 2025

According to ABC News, Morgan was whisked away in a wheelchair out of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter, shortly after the vomiting incident.

Do you ever watch NBA games? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The game was also paused to clean up the vomit, and the Knicks, either inspired or grossed out (or perhaps both) after Morgan’s scare, would eventually pull away for a dominant win.

With the game over and the win in the books, Knicks fans turned to one of their own, as everyone wondered what the heck happened to Morgan.

Well, on Tuesday — and seemingly from a hospital bed — Morgan provided an update on Instagram, and it mostly appeared to be good news:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Morgan (@tracymorgan)

“Thank you for all your concern!” Morgan posted. “I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning.

“Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

Showing that not even a public display of food poisoning can dampen his humor, Morgan noted that the Knicks are undefeated in games when he vomits on the court.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” Morgan posted, alongside the hashtag “#goknicks.”

The Knicks next play Wednesday, when the team travels to San Antonio to face an injury-ravaged Spurs team.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.