Tragedy Strikes Disney Set - Crew Member Dies in Incident

A crew member who was working on the set of Marvel’s upcoming “Wonder Man” TV series died in an accident on set Tuesday, according to reports.

Deadline reported the accident happened at Radford Studio Center in Studio City when the man fell from a catwalk.

It is not clear how high the catwalk was, but the man, identified as 41-year-old Juan Carlos Osorio of Temple City, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a statement to Deadline, a Marvel representative expressed regret over Osorio’s death.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” the representative said.

A rigger in film and TV works to install special equipment — sometimes from high above sets — to ensure scenes have proper sound and lighting.

A crew member working on the new Marvel TV series Wonder Man has died on set after an accident on a high walkway. The incident took place at the Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Filming was not occurring at the time. pic.twitter.com/im9tIc9bXq — Scottbolshevik (@scottbolshevik) February 7, 2024

Osorio was reportedly working on the set of the upcoming Marvel series “Wonder Man.”

Do you still watch Disney movies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The series will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the comic book character Simon Williams.

“Wonder Man” does not have a release date, and filming has not yet begun after the Disney+ project was delayed due to last year’s Hollywood strike, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Matthew Loeb, the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, issued a statement about the death Tuesday.

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family and his fellow members and colleagues,” Loeb said. “Safety on set is our highest priority, and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can.”

The union head also urged stagehands who feel they are working on an unsafe set to call the IATSE safety tip line.

Radford Studio Center describes itself as “a full-service facility with 18 sound stages” that spans 40 acres in the San Fernando Valley.

The large studio also has numerous mock locations that appear identical to a street in New York City, one for the city’s Central Park and another outdoor set called “Residential Street.”

Radford Studio Center also boasts 18 office buildings that are used in film and television and 20 bungalows.

Those sets alone have a footprint of 210,000 square feet.

The studio was the main filming location for television shows ranging from “Gunsmoke” to “Seinfeld” to “Parks and Recreation.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.