Since the death of George Floyd, social justice activists have launched attacks against the many supposedly racist institutions of America.

The primary focus of these attacks has been against American police forces, which are said to be disproportionately targeting African-Americans. The left is still running with this narrative in spite of the fact that Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute thoroughly debunked that theory in a recent Wall Street Journal Op-Ed.

The Washington Post bought into this false notion so much that it went as far as publishing a story on June 4 titled “Shut down all police movies and TV shows. Now.”

Several shows and movies that supposedly inculcate racism, violence and oppression have already either been canceled or censored in order to limit their reach.

Here are the shows and movies that have been canceled or censored or are under threat thanks to the left’s new social justice scourge.

“Cops”: Canceled

After 33 successful seasons on air, the hit documentary series “Cops” has been canceled.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Old episodes of the show appear on WGN America, although sources also confirmed that after June, the network doesn’t plan to renew its contract.

The Washington Post’s story calling for the “shutdown” of all police shows described “Cops” as “a decades-old reality show with a troubled history of participating in police censorship and peddling fear of black and brown criminals.”

“Live PD”: Canceled

The cancelation of “Cops” was not an isolated incident. Soon to follow was the cancelation of “Live PD.”

According to Vulture, the show’s network, A&E, first pulled new episodes out of the lineup and then eventually decided to cancel the show altogether.

More pressure was put on the network to cancel the show after a report from the Austin American-Statesman revealed that the show had deleted footage of an in-custody death that occurred during the show’s filming.

Much focus has been put on “Live PD’s” disposing of the footage despite the fact that dashcam and bodycam footage from the police officers present was recorded.

The show’s executive producer, Dan Abrams, defended the show’s actions. According to Vulture, Abrams has “denied any malicious intent in destroying the footage and insisted that the show simply followed long-established guidelines designed to protect civilians.”

“Gone with the Wind”: Censored

The PC crowd isn’t only targeting cop shows: Any show that depicts the realities of our country’s history is under threat as well.

HBO Max removed the classic film “Gone with the Wind” from its streaming service on Tuesday.

“‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” an HBO representative said.

The attempts to shut down the film’s reach are not working. Only a day after HBO Max removed the classic from its library, Amazon sales of “Gone with the Wind” went through the roof.

Amazon’s best-sellers list has various editions of the movie in the one through four slots. “PAW Patrol,” a children’s show that is also under threat for daring to portray one of its characters as a morally upstanding police dog, is in the number five spot followed by yet another edition of “Gone with the Wind” at number six.

“Law & Order”: Next on the Chopping Block

Critics, activists and left-wing journalists are now targeting one of the most successful television franchises of all time — Law & Order.

A Los Angeles Times article claims that the Law & Order series’ mostly white writer’s rooms have helped contribute to the problem by downplaying the pernicious nature of police departments and how they disproportionately target African American’s for no apparent reason.

While it is highly unlikely that such wildly successful series would be canceled altogether, it appears as though the shows’ creators will be going to great lengths to appease the social justice mobs.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” showrunner Warren Leight announced that the show will now make an effort to display police brutality in an attempt to address the death of George Floyd, according to Fox News.

These shows and movies are under attack and, in the coming months, many more will likely join them.

George Orwell foresaw many of the horrors that censorship would bring forth. His words from the legendary novel “1984” have never been more relevant.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.”

