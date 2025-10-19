Tragic: St. Louis Boy Playing Video Games in His Room Killed by Stray Bullet After Neighborhood Thugs Get in Shootout

The gangs were outside with their guns. Du’wan Morgan, 14, was inside with his video games. But that didn’t matter.

On Oct. 8, shortly after 6:00 p.m., two shots entered the room where the teen was playing and killed him, according to KSDK-TV.

“He was minding his business, doing nothing,” a family member said. “Just sitting in his room. And now he’s gone.”

The incident took place in the Glasgow Village neighborhood of north St. Louis County as groups of teens were in a dispute.

‘NO CHILD SHOULD DIE LIKE THIS’ | A 14-year-old playing video games. Two bullets through his window. Du’wan Morgan’s life ended in an instant. Now, with no arrests made, his family is pleading for answers. https://t.co/YxhFCTOM1W pic.twitter.com/kdGIK2WVQe — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) October 13, 2025

“They were firing at each other,” one neighbor told police. “There were no adults — just kids.”

“He was a beautiful, nice kid,” his aunt, Erica Davis, said. “He had a bright future ahead of him.”

Du’wan’s mother, she said, “hasn’t been eating. She hasn’t been sleeping. She’s completely broken. This is a horrible nightmare.”

Police have no suspects and have made no arrests.

“My family will never be the same,” Davis said. “We want justice for my nephew. He didn’t deserve to lose his life like this.”

“This is senseless,” she added. “No child should die like this.”

“A senseless shootout led to a stray bullet entering my home, striking my beloved son Duwan Morgan, who was only 14 years old,” Keisha Morgan, the boy’s mother, said in a GoFundMe post.

“Duwan was a vibrant, caring young man with a bright future ahead of him. This loss has left an indescribable void in our lives,” she wrote.

A resident who was not identified by KTVL-TV said the violence is nothing new.

“They’re killing innocent victims. If they have beef, they should be put out somewhere where it’s safe,” the resident said.

“There’s innocent people out here trying to live and make a living and when they kill people’s sons or daughters or moms or fathers, that hurts,” the resident said.

Du’wan was at least the 48th person age 17 and under shot this year in the St. Louis area, and the 10th to die, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

