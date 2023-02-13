Train Derailments Hit Two Other Cities in United States as Ohio Faces Major Chemical Disaster

As residents in and near East Palestine, Ohio, deal with an ecological disaster after a train derailed earlier this month, two more trains went off the tracks in other U.S. cities on Monday.

A train carrying hazardous material derailed near Houston in the city of Splendora on Monday morning. KHOU-TV reported one person was killed while 20 train cars went flying.

The air is being monitored for potential toxins.

Images and videos on social media show the devastation.

A train has derailed in the Houston area. Officials report the train was carrying “hazardous materials, prompting Union Pacific to monitor air quality at the site of the crash, according to the Splendora Police Department.” pic.twitter.com/39XEGvTmpZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

TEXAS — A train carrying “some hazardous materials” has derailed north of Houston. 1 person is dead. “It doesn’t look like there’s going to be any type of evacuation other than the immediate area.” pic.twitter.com/JFCiJ0XA0l — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

It is not clear what caused the derailment.

Also on Monday afternoon, a train in Enoree, South Carolina, went off the tracks.

⚠️ BREAKING: Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in Enoree, South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/XqrIg12MVQ — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 13, 2023

It is not clear what cargo the train in Enoree was carrying or if anyone was injured.

The dual disasters come after a Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio that has devastated wildlife and panicked locals.

Fifty cars operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in East Palestine, Ohio — a town of about 5,000 people.

Pollution from a train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, is headed our way. @byconnorgiffin reports on what water company officials have to say about that: https://t.co/DMbPvD3Oip — Morgan Watkins (@morganwatkins26) February 13, 2023

The hazardous chemicals vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene were onboard, as were other dangerous chemicals.

The train derailment was blamed on a rail car axle, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been largely silent on the situation in East Palestine and he has not yet commented on the derailments in South Carolina and Texas.

Buttigieg did complain on Monday after he claimed white construction workers are taking jobs away from minority candidates.

