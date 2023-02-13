Parler Share
Train Derailments Hit Two Other Cities in United States as Ohio Faces Major Chemical Disaster

 By Johnathan Jones  February 13, 2023 at 3:36pm
As residents in and near East Palestine, Ohio, deal with an ecological disaster after a train derailed earlier this month, two more trains went off the tracks in other U.S. cities on Monday.

A train carrying hazardous material derailed near Houston in the city of Splendora on Monday morning. KHOU-TV reported one person was killed while 20 train cars went flying.

The air is being monitored for potential toxins.

Images and videos on social media show the devastation.

It is not clear what caused the derailment.

Also on Monday afternoon, a train in Enoree, South Carolina, went off the tracks.

It is not clear what cargo the train in Enoree was carrying or if anyone was injured.

The dual disasters come after a Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio that has devastated wildlife and panicked locals.

Fifty cars operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in East Palestine, Ohio — a town of about 5,000 people.

The hazardous chemicals vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene were onboard, as were other dangerous chemicals.

The train derailment was blamed on a rail car axle, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been largely silent on the situation in East Palestine and he has not yet commented on the derailments in South Carolina and Texas.

Buttigieg did complain on Monday after he claimed white construction workers are taking jobs away from minority candidates.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation