A travel blogger couple died together last month when one of their adventures took a dangerous turn, according to news reports.

Tsubasa Ito, 41, and his wife, Teitei, 35 — known on social media as Agu — drowned June 29 in a raging river while scrambling over a gorge in Gifu prefecture in central Honshu, Japan, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tsubasa Ito fell into the river, which was swollen and fast-moving due to heavy rain that had fallen the previous day, according to the outlet.

His wife threw him a rope, but he was “engulfed” by the current and carried away.

After a brief discussion with a companion who had been hiking with them, Agu decided to jump into the river to try to save her husband.

She was immediately swept away by the water, the friend told authorities.

Both were wearing life jackets, police said.

The couple’s bodies were recovered downstream several hours later.

They were taken to the hospital, where it was determined they had died from drowning.

The death was confirmed by Ito’s sister, Minami, in an Instagram post on July 1.

“My older brother and his wife passed away in a drowning accident while climbing a gorge,” the sister wrote, according to a translation reported by the New York Post.

“I hesitated about posting this on Instagram, but I have received many messages from people asking about their safety and offering my condolences, so I decided to write,” she said.

The couple had just gotten married in February, Ynet News reported.

“My brother and Tei should be climbing a mountain in heaven together,” the sister wrote on Instagram.

The couple’s social media followers extended their condolences.

“I always waited for your posts,” one of them wrote. “I’m in shock from this disaster and pray that your souls rest in peace.”

Another commented, “I always enjoyed looking at Tsubasa’s photos. I admired his always challenging and wonderful mountaineering.

“I was looking forward to seeing more photos of the beautiful mountains and streams, so I am very sad.”

