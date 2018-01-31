Trey Gowdy Will Not Seek Re-Election

Rep. Trey Gowdy will not run for re-election later this year, the South Carolina Republican announced Wednesday.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Gowdy said he is leaving politics in order to return to the justice system.

There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system. Full statement here → pic.twitter.com/7I8AApqvs1 — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 31, 2018

“I will not be filing for re-election to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office,” Gowdy said. “(I)nstead I will be returning to the justice system. Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system.”

Gowdy noted that there is “no perfect way to make this announcement.”

But with the filing deadline to run for his seat approaching, he said he wanted to ensure that those who “might be interested in serving” have “ample time to reflect on the decision.”

Gowdy’s statement ended with a biblical reference, from the book of Ecclesiastes, which he said “teaches us there is a time and a season for all things.”

“There is a time to start and a time to end. There is a time to come and a time to go,” Gowdy added. “This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system.”

With Gowdy’s announcement, he becomes just the latest in a string of Republican committee chairmen to announce they will not seek re-election.

The South Carolina Republican, who heads the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform,” joins Tennessee Rep. Diane Black, New Jersey Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz and several committee chairs who decided to relinquish their positions.

With Trey Gowdy's retirement, we're now up to *ten* House committee chairs who have either resigned or are retiring: Administration, Appropriations, Budget, Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Oversight (2x), Science and T&I. — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) January 31, 2018

In total, 34 House Republicans have announced they are retiring this year, according to The Daily Kos.

Trey Gowdy’s departure now means that 34 House Republicans are retiring this year. Previous all-time record was 29 (in 2008), and it’s still only January https://t.co/HGejrzSU3W — Daily Kos Elections (@DKElections) January 31, 2018

Trey Gowdy is the ninth House committee chairman not to seek re-election. The overall list of GOP Senators and Representatives retiring include:

Bob Corker

Jeff Flake

Orrin Hatch

Darrell Issa

Patrick Meehan

Blake Farenthold

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen https://t.co/yoFHLU3kqt — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 31, 2018

Gowdy came to national prominence when he was the head of the House Select Committee on Benghazi.

Moreover, “Gowdy also engaged in highly publicized questioning of former FBI Director James Comey during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails,” according to Axios.

