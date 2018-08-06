SECTIONS
Faith
Print

Do You Have Trouble With Morning Devotions Like I Do? Here’s How to Win That War

By Jackie Hill Perry
August 6, 2018 at 9:37am
Print

The following is a transcript from the “Ask Pastor John” podcast. It has been lightly edited for clarity.

Spiritual warfare is real in our lives. And the battle for our morning devotions is a never-ending struggle for many of us, one that we often lose. I know I do. Our attention is under relentless attack for vain things and for the personal-approval desires that lure us online. So how do we preserve our mornings?

That’s the topic today. Jackie Hill Perry is our guest. The following is from her Twitter feed: “As soon as you wake, there is a war to keep you from the word of God. Fight!”

Q: Yes. So what’s at stake, Jackie? And how do we win this war?

A: This one is hard because I feel like this is a daily, constant war for me. When I got married, and when I had children, the war got harder. That’s not to say that in singleness it’s not hard. But I feel like I had more meaningful distractions. What I mean by that is when I was single, I just had work.

TRENDING: Domestic Abuse and Assault Charges Tarnish New Hampshire Democrat’s Career

I woke up when I wanted to wake up because I was self-employed. I could spend time with the word for an hour if I chose to. Now, if I want to spend uninterrupted time with God, I need to wake up before my children do.

Where Is My Joy?

Do I think the war is, Do I make time for God, or do I try to fit God into the time that I feel like I already don’t have? When I wake up, it’s a daily decision. I think one of my mistakes is that I sleep with my phone. I know for a fact if I got rid of my phone, my distractions would be not as close or nearby.

So I think what’s at stake, ultimately, is my love of the Lord. I was thinking about this yesterday at church when our pastor taught on the Beatitudes. He talked about how “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness” (Matthew 5:6). He was rooting his text in our love for God and our love for the word.

Do you find it a struggle to find time for this in your life?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The thought that came to my mind is, “If I’m not delighting in the word of God, then most likely I’m not delighting in God himself.” I think that’s ultimately what is at stake — my affections.

What are my affections in? If my affections are in my sleep, then I’m going to treasure sleep over the word. If my affections are in my emails, then I’m going to treasure my emails over the word. If my affections are in my time, then my time is going to be pre-eminent over the pre-eminent one.

I think identifying what really is my joy is helpful. Is it God? Is it my stuff? Is it my peace — or what I think is peace, because I’m able to sit up and watch Netflix when I could be reading Psalms?

I think it’s helpful identifying those things that are really legitimately good things and opportunities for leisure that I’ve made an idol in many ways. What’s at stake is me and Jesus being good.

The New and the Lasting

RELATED: Three Good Reasons You’re Not Happy

Q: What’s the impulse online that you feel? How does that manifest?

A: I love information, and so, before I go to bed, I tend to just Wikipedia random things.

Q: Ha! OK, so give us an example.

A: For example, there was this show (I think it’s called Genius on National Geographic), and it was about Picasso. I was like, “Huh, I just wanna know his name. I wanna know where he’s from. I wanna know when he started painting.”

And I learned he had something like 13 names in his name. So I just go on this rabbit trail where I’m on Wikipedia learning about people. Then when I wake up that desire for information is still there. It just tends to lean towards wanting information from secular sources.

I think, “What does Twitter have to say today? What’s the news? Oh, Lebron got signed to LA. I wonder how much he made?”

My mind is just wondering about everything that happened while I was asleep instead of waking up to wonder about the glory of God and his Scriptures. That’s something that I need to consistently kill — this desire to esteem the new information over the lasting information.

Ages of Distraction

Q: This is good. So what else can we learn from you about social media?

A: Well, you wrote a great book about it. But I think it’s our hearts.

I recently asked a friend of mine from church about this idea of distractions. She is nearing her 40s, and I wanted to know what it was like for her. I said, “In the 1980s, when you were around, I know that distractions were there. They aren’t a new thing. They have just transformed. They do that. So, what was a distraction for you guys?”

She said: “TV. There was this influx of sitcoms and VHS tapes and all of this type of stuff that we were consuming on a daily basis.”

I was like, “Huh.” I think ultimately, we have to learn how to navigate this world that we’re in with distractions as a whole. We need to see that this will subtly take our attention away from God if we let it.

I think as we learn to love God more, it really becomes easier to resist. I think it’s as simple as that.

So true. I’m thinking of the parable of the four soils. The desire for riches has always been a distraction to the gospel, since the dawn of time and long before the media age.

Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) is a poet and hip-hop artist from St. Louis who has been saved by a gracious God. Her latest album is called Crescendo.

A version of this article previously appeared on Desiring God under the headline, “How to Win the War for Morning Devotions.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Vandana Rambaran

Seth RichCNN/Twitter

Judge Rules in Favor of Fox News in Seth Rich Murder Case

Jack Davis

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump prays during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump looks on before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Shakeup: Top Melania Aide Vacates White House Position

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Evie Fordham

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Judge Who Told Nassar She Was ‘Signing His Death Warrant’ Hits Him with Even Worse News

Chris Agee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Scalise Targeted with Yet Another Threat on His Life

Sophia Clifton

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Hope Hicks Spotted Boarding Air Force One Ahead of Trump’s Ohio Rally

The Western Journal

Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP

Horror: Men Arrested After 11 Kids Saved From Filthy New Mexico Compound

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.