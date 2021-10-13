Share
An employee takes inventory at a grocery store on Aug. 17 in New York City.
An employee takes inventory at a grocery store on Aug. 17 in New York City. (Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images)

Troubling New Numbers Show Highest Rate of Inflation in Years

 By Jack Davis  October 13, 2021 at 9:43am
Rising prices are gouging a hole in Americans’ wallets.

Days after oil prices hit their highest levels in three years, a new report shows inflation at its highest level in 13 years.

Consumer prices rose by 5.4 percent for the year ending September, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Washington Examiner reported.

The number reflected the steepest inflation since 2008. Forecasters were expecting a 5.3 percent increase.

“Consumer prices continue to rise, particularly as demand driven by people returning to post-vaccination life outstrips supply that is increasingly constrained by logistics and labor shortages,” said Brian Crosby of Traub Capital Partners, according to Fox Business. “We see it every day.”

Going forward, things could get even worse.

“While some of the so-called transitory factors like used car prices, airfares, and apparel continue to ease after sharp run-ups in earlier months, inflation is broadening out,” said Greg McBride, a senior analyst at Bankrate.

“Food and shelter increases together contributed more than half of the seasonally adjusted increase in the [consumer price index]. With home prices soaring and rents surging, this may just be the tip of the iceberg.”


The Biden administration is making hard times even worse, according to Tucker Carlson of Fox News.

Has President Biden ruined the economy?

“Been to the grocery lately? … Suddenly, everything costs more. Eggs, milk, coffee, mustard, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. These are not luxury items. This is not a trip to St. Bart’s. These are things you buy every week and you have to buy,” he said.

“The question is, are your wages rising as fast as your costs? Well, let’s see. Vegetable oil is up 60 percent, so probably not. And that means you’re getting poorer, whether you realize it or not. But that’s what inflation does. It causes poverty.

“So because we can prove that the population of the United States is getting poorer by the day, you’d think the Biden administration would be actively concerned about this and working to make it better. But they’re doing the opposite. They’re actively making it much worse. And here’s how they’re doing it: by spending,” he added.

CNBC was pessimistic as it looked ahead to the future of energy prices, which take on greater importance for many Americans as cold weather begins.

“There is an unusual coincidence of much higher oil, natural gas and coal prices, combined with other rising commodities and supply chain disruptions. That perfect storm of shortages and higher prices begs the question of whether the economy could go into a serious tailspin or even a recession,” the outlet reported.

“Economists say, for now, the jump in prices is not the type of oil shock that will turn U.S. growth negative, but there will be economic consequences of higher energy costs.”


“We do have a rise in energy that will be a drag on fourth-quarter growth,” JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kasman said. “It’s not at a point where we’re warning about recession, but it’s at the point where you have to worry about it hurting growth in a material way.”

Oil prices are up more than 65 percent this year. Natural gas prices have risen more than 112 percent.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




