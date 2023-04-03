Parler Share
News
A fighter jet flies near a large balloon drifting above the Atlantic
A fighter jet flies near a large balloon drifting above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish via AP)

Troubling Report: Chinese Spy Balloon Successfully Gathered Key Military Intel as It Flew Over US

 By George C. Upper III  April 3, 2023 at 8:42am
Parler Share

Despite public assurances from the Biden administration to the contrary, the Chinese spy balloon shot down in February did, in fact, accomplish at least some of the mission on which it had apparently been dispatched.

The balloon was successful in gathering intelligence information from “several sensitive American military sites,” NBC News reported Monday.

Citing two current and one former senior U.S. officials, NBC said the Biden administration’s efforts to keep the balloon from compromising U.S. sites had failed, at least in part.

In February, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command, told The Associated Press that “the U.S. ‘took maximum precautions’ to prevent the balloon from collecting information as it crossed the nation.”

Nevertheless, the balloon made “multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure eight formations),” NBC reported.

Trending:
Bragg Was Looking to Charge Trump with a Felony, Could Land Himself in Prison for Years Instead

That information was then uploaded to China in real time, the three officials told NBC.

They said the information China received would have consisted of mostly electronic intelligence, or ELINT, transmitted by military personal or by U.S. weapons themselves.

The administration was able, at least in some cases, to move suspected targets out from under the balloon’s course and to shut down some systems “by stopping them from broadcasting or emitting signals.”

In February, the President Joe Biden’s Department of Defense claimed that balloon would gather very little information “over and above what [China] is likely able to collect through things like satellites in low earth orbit.”

Should Biden have ordered the balloon to be shot down immediately?

If that is true, it gives rise to the question of why China would go to the expense of creating and launching the balloon in the first place.

After entering U.S. airspace on Jan. 28, the balloon flew over Malmstrom Air Force Base, one of three Air Force bases at which the U.S. stores Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Feb. 2, after NBC broke the story about the presence of the balloon, the administration admitted it had been “monitoring the balloon for days.”

Two days later, the Biden administration finally shot the balloon down over the Atlantic after it had completed its course over the U.S.

China has consistently claimed the balloon was an “unmanned civilian airship that accidentally strayed off course,” NBC reported, and that shooting it down was an overreaction by the U.S.

Related:
Parental Warning: TikTok Creator's New Social Media App Is About to Hit the Market

If that is true, it gives rise to the question of why China didn’t inform U.S. officials of the straying airship when, or even before, it first entered U.S. airspace.

U.S. officials claimed in February that they had waited to shoot the balloon down until it was over the Atlantic in hopes of limiting potential collateral damage on the ground.

“After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement after the balloon had been shot down.

“Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC’s unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he wrote just after the balloon had successfully traversed the continental U.S.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Troubling Report: Chinese Spy Balloon Successfully Gathered Key Military Intel as It Flew Over US
McDonald's Temporarily Closes US Headquarters, Begins Making Significant Cuts
There Is One Word the White House Has Refused to Say Since the Nashville School Shooting
Video: Biden Responds to Reporters' Repeated Questions About Trump Indictment
NYPD Orders All Hands on Deck as Trump Indictment Sends Tensions Skyrocketing
See more...

Conversation