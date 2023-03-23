Gingrich: China-Russia Alliance with Biden at US Helm Creates Most Dangerous Time in Nation's History Since 1776

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued Tuesday that as China and Russia grow closer, the U.S. finds itself in a very precarious situation with President Joe Biden in charge.

“We are in a very dangerous situation. We have our two major international competitors — Russia and China — coming closer and closer together. We have a president who clearly does not have a clue what to do,” Gingrich said.

“Americans need to understand this is not a game,” he added.

“I personally, as a historian, think that this is the most dangerous period we’ve been in since Washington crossed the Delaware on Christmas night 1776,” Gingrich said.



The Continental Army under Gen. George Washington had suffered a series of defeats starting in August 1776 at the Battle of Long Island, when a superior British force chased the Americans out of the New York City region.

The redcoats then proceeded to push the Continentals the length of New Jersey, causing Washington to retreat with what was left of his army across the Delaware River into Pennsylvania late in the fall of that year.

It was during this time that Thomas Paine wrote the first essay in his now-famous “American Crisis” series.

“These are the times that try men’s souls,” Paine penned. “The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph,” the pamphleteer exhorted

The truth was that without a battlefield victory, Washington’s army faced possible dissolution.

Washington had Paine’s essay read to his troops, who then went on to win both the Battle of Trenton and the Battle of Princeton a little over a week later.

The Americans lived to fight another day and, of course, with the help of the French, ultimately prevailed in the Revolutionary War.

Gingrich argued Tuesday that the U.S. now faces the same type of existential threat.

“I think the number of things going bad are so great, and the threat to our civilization is so great, that we really need a dramatic change,” he said.

Gingrich highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently “gave four different speeches in one week on preparing for war. And I think people should take that seriously and understand how determined, how aggressive and how competent Xi Jinping is.”

The former speaker likened the world situation to the 1930s with the rise of the dictatorial Axis powers of Germany, Japan and Italy.

“Now, unlike the 1930s, we have a president dedicated to weakness, dedicated to confusion,” Gingrich said. “You have an American system in enormous crisis, with a news media that doesn’t want to cover the truth.”

He referenced the millions of dollars in payments from Chinese interests members of the Biden family have received.

“We have no idea how corrupted the Biden family is,” Gingrich said.

He argued that Xi looks at America with Biden in charge and thinks “this is the moment” that the U.S. truly is a paper tiger.

Gingrich concluded, “It’s a very sobering and frankly, as a citizen, a very frightening moment in American history.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

