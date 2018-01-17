President Trump Will Address The March For Life

The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump will address this year’s March for Life in Washington D.C. via live stream, according to Life Site News.

Trump will be the first sitting president to address the pro-life event via live streaming.

However, Life Site did note that other Republican presidents had provided pre-taped messages during the march.

“We’re excited to announce that the President will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life from the White House live via satellite,” stated White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to Life Site.

“This will take place from the Rose Garden,” she added. “The President is committed to protecting the life of the unborn and he is excited to be part of this historic event.”

The annual pro-life rally marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision “Roe V. Wade,” which legalized abortion in all 50 states.

Up to 100,000 demonstrators plan to meet in Washington D.C. according to WRC-TV.

People are reportedly planning to march up Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court and the Capitol.

Although a first for the event, it isn’t entirely surprising that the president will make a “live” appearance at the historic rally.

Trump has been a supporter of the pro-life cause throughout his campaign and the first year of his presidency.

In addition to being a vocal adversary of Planned Parenthood, the president has advocated for pro-life policies abroad, in addition to within the US, according to Life Site.

Trump also declared November 2017 National Adoption Month.

“No child in America — born or unborn — is unwanted or unloved,” stated Trump, according to Life Site.

Trump has made similar history before when he became the first sitting president to address the Family Research Council’s Values Voters Summit in Washington.

Additional speakers at the 45th Annual March for Life include House Speaker Paul Ryan and Pam Tebow, the mother of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, among many others.

You can view a full list of scheduled events here.

